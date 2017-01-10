‘Flip Or Flop’ Divorce Underway: Tarek El Moussa Files Official Paperwork To Divorce Christina

In a move that surprised no one, Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa officially filed the paperwork to divorce his wife, Christina El Moussa on Monday, January 9, 2017. The move comes just about a month after the pair issued a joint statement on December 12, 2016, announcing their separation after a marriage of seven years.

The couple issued a statement to Us Weekly which said the following:

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. We chose to get counseling to sort out our relationship. Together, we have decided to separate while we reevaluate the future of our marriage. During this process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

The separation came after Christina saw Tarek take a gun from his safe and walk into the woods. Fearing for his safety, she called 911. The police responded to a call about a “possibly suicidal male with a gun.” Thankfully, Tarek was found safe. He disputed that he intended to harm himself, citing that the gun was intended only from protection from cougars and rattlesnakes.

Tarek continues to be active in social media during the separation. He regularly posts updates on Instagram, showcasing how active he is with his kids. One of his latest clips shows the Flip or Flop star dancing with both kids.

#Dancing with the #stars… No #dancing with my #stars!! Nothing like coming #home to these two. #luckiest man #alive❤️❤️❤️@christinaelmoussa A video posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

He also took to Instagram to reflect on a tumultuous year on New Year’s Eve, saying this:

“Today signifies they end of another year. It’s a time where we all reflect on our own personal journey. Looking back we must ask ourselves what we did right and what we did wrong. It’s a time to look back and ask ourselves if we took advantage of the year we will never get back. For me… 2016 was the biggest defining year of my life. It was a year that will change the destination of my life and I’m ready for the ride. The crazy ride of 2016 taught me so much about myself. Today, going into 2017, I’ve learned i’m much stronger than I ever thought possible and the lessons I learned in 2016 will stay with me through the rest of my life. I truly believe in all these words and I urge everyone to look back and ask yourself what lessons can you take from 2016 to make 2017 the best year ever!! HA”

Christina and Tarek have remained cordial and focused on their children’s well-being. They have started to see other people, however. Christina has been seen in the company of their contractor, while Tarek had a short relationship with their children’s former nanny. Allegations that the picture perfect marriage was a façade meant to disguise a broken and unhappy home have continued to surface. Neighbors say that the pair would fight constantly, a far cry from the happy couple portrayed on screen.

In response to the separation and divorce, HGTV, the channel that broadcasts Flip or Flop said that shooting remained on schedule and the series continues to undergo production. The channel is choosing to respect the privacy of the two stars and leave it up to Tarek and Christina about the future of the show. In reality, it’s likely that the network will enforce their side of the contract and force the pair to at least finish their current contract or risk being sued for breach. Flip or Flop has aired on HGTV since April of 2013 and remains one of the channels most viewed programs.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]