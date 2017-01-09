‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Results: What Will The Undertaker And Shawn Michaels Say? [Live Updates]

With less than three weeks remaining before Royal Rumble 2017, WWE returns to the site of WrestleMania 30 for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which is advertised to feature the return of Shawn Michaels, a message from The Undertaker and a handicap title match pitting Roman Reigns against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. It’s unclear whether HBK or the Dead Man will show up on Raw to address the Rumble, WrestleMania or something else altogether. But with 22 spots remaining in the Royal Rumble Match, it seems likely that at least a few more WWE Superstars from the Monday Night Raw roster will declare their own entry into the 30-man battle royal.

NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2017 card will be posted here as well.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on January 9, which airs live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. The return of Goldberg to WWE Raw last week was apparently just what the red brand needed, as Stephanie McMahon’s show defeated Shane’s show in the first week of 2017. Will The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and a Roman Reigns title match be enough to win the ratings war for the second week in a row?

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman confronted Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley

As Commissioner Stephanie McMahon was giving General Manager Mick Foley his 2016 performance review backstage, they were interrupted by Seth Rollins. The Architect informed the Raw management duo that he was officially entering the Royal Rumble Match. Braun Strowman interrupted to say that he wanted a match with Goldberg or Brock Lesnar. Instead, Rollins picked a pick with Strowman.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins interrupted Roman Reigns vs. Jeri-KO

Before the United States Championship Handicap Match could really get under way, Braun Strowman came to the ring to attack Roman Reigns, who laid him out at the end of last week’s Raw with a double-team spear, along with Goldberg. Before long, Seth Rollins came to the ring to save his former teammate from The Shield, and they chased Strowman, Owens and Jericho out of the ring with steel chairs.

Stephanie McMahon came out to say that the U.S. Title Match would be rescheduled for later in the show, while Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins would happen right away.

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman ended in Double Count-Out

As the fight between Strowman and Rollins made its way through the WWE Universe at ringside, neither wrestler was able to get back to the ring before the referee reached a ten-count. After the match, Rollins was only able to fend off Strowman from further assault by using a chair to keep him at bay.

Updated WWE Royal Rumble 2017 Card

Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, The New Day and 21 others TBD — Royal Rumble Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Roman Reigns — WWE Universal Championship Shark Cage Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw (although it will also include competitors from SmackDown LIVE). Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on Sunday, January 29 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Royal Rumble preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c. The Royal Rumble Kickoff Show will begin at 7/6c.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

