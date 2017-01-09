NFL Mock Draft 2017: QB Deshaun Watson To Jets, Mike Williams To Cardinals, And Jonathan Allen To Jaguars In Latest Picks

The NFL mock draft 2017 picks that will be made this coming April are going to include a load of talent with several players coming from Monday’s CFP National Championship Game. Both Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Jonathan Allen from Alabama are considered potential high picks, going within the top 10 or even top five of the upcoming draft. There are several other players from the Crimson Tide and Tigers who may find themselves within the top 13 picks. Based on how things go Monday night, it’s possible one of these players could even improve his overall draft stock.

According to CBS Sports in their Monday report, the top NFL draft pick hasn’t changed for the Cleveland Browns. The top choice remains clear with defensive end/linebacker Myles Garrett being the best pick for a Browns team that managed just one win all season. Garrett is considered the best overall choice for any team at the spot, although it’s possible Cleveland could make a swerve and gamble on one of the quarterbacks they think could be a better fit.

Things start to get questionable after Garrett is chosen first. There’s been some debate over which quarterback might be chosen first of three talented stars available, and it seems that Mitch Trubisky is being touted as the best fit in San Francisco.

It’s reasoned that the 49ers need to overhaul the quarterback position, where they had the controversial Colin Kaepernick this past season. San Francisco finished better than Cleveland, but not by much, as they finished 2-14 for their latest campaign. Trubisky has just one year of experience as a starter in North Carolina but seems to have the talents needed to begin to right the ship in San Francisco.

DeShone Kizer’s name continues to get mentioned in circles along with Trubisky and DeShaun Watson. The latest CBS projection for Kizer is the No. 3 spot for another quarterback-needy team. The Chicago Bears had a 3-13 season, and despite Jay Cutler being a capable quarterback, the team has suffered over the past seasons. That makes the Notre Dame product a potential pick for the windy city as they try to regain their glory of previous postseason success in the NFL.

NFL Mock Draft Top 13 (via CBS)

Browns – Myles Garrett DE (Texas A&M) 49ers – Mitch Trubisky QB (North Carolina) Bears – DeShone Kizer QB (Notre Dame) Jaguars – Jonathan Allen DL (Alabama) Titans – Jamal Adams SS (LSU) Jets – Deshaun Watson QB (Clemson) Chargers – Malik Hooker FS (Ohio State) Panthers – Solomon Thomas DE (Stanford) Bengals – Reuben Foster LB (Alabama) Bills – Derek Barnett DE (Tennessee) Saints – Tim Williams DE (Alabama) Browns – Teez Tabor CB (Florida) Cardinals – Mike Williams WR (Clemson)

That brings up two players that will be showcased in Monday night’s National Championship Game. Clemson’s Deshaun Watson will be a name mentioned often tonight and leading up to April’s draft. There have been questions as to whether he’s a first round choice and CBS‘ Dane Brugler believes so. Brugler lists Watson as the New York Jets’ choice at the No. 6 spot. Based on Watson’s performance in Monday’s title game, it could even cause other teams to take notice of his abilities.

Brugler talks about the Jets needing to consider taking a risk based on the available prospects.

“Opinions from NFL scouts are all over the place on Watson and his draft value but the future of the position looks bleak for the Jets and the organization might need to take a chance on the Clemson product here.”

A guy who may not be mentioned quite as much but who is considered a top five pick is Jonathan Allen. CBS lists Allen as the No. 4 pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They finished dead last in the AFC South with a 3-13 record. It’s mentioned that the team has already invested heaving in their defensive line, and might be willing to do so again by selecting Allen.

Two other Alabama products are being mentioned around the top 10 with linebacker Reuben Foster considered a No. 9 selection for the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive end Tim Williams the No. 11 pick for the New Orleans Saints. Clemson’s wide receiver Mike Williams is considered a No. 13 selection for the Arizona Cardinals. The rationale behind Williams going to a team that has Larry Fitzgerald is that the All-Pro receiver is contemplating retirement and Michael Floyd has joined the New England Patriots.

A scouting report on Williams via Fansided’s Titan Sized indicates that the Tigers receiver may become similar to the talented Anquan Boldin or he could pan out to be closer in talents to a “slower, smaller, less dynamic Devin Funchess.” Among Williams’ top attributes are his abilities to play physically and that he’s not limited to one area or job on the field. However, some of his detriments might be that he drops a lot of contested passes and can’t get good separation without being physical on plays. That could be trouble for him as he makes the transition to the NFL.

Fans will certainly want to keep an eye on the various prospects competing in Monday’s CFP Championship Game to see who may really catch the eyes of talent scouts and management. The draft combine in early March will also help teams decide just which of these players are the best fits for their respective squads.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]