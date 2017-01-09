Kandi Burruss Lesbian Rumor: How ‘RHOA’ Is Using Sex Scandal To Make Money

Kandi Burruss was shocked to learn that her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were talking about her behind her back last year, especially when it came to one of her former friends, Shamea Morton. It’s no secret that Kandi likes sex and she’s often talking about how she wants to try different things with her husband, Todd Tucker. There have even been rumors about a sex dungeon in her home, even though none of the wives have seen it. However, Kandi never expected that Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams would start discussing Burruss’ sex life, including that she may be hooking up with Shamea and her husband in private.

According to a new Instagram post, Kandi Burruss is now trying to make the best out of this lesbian rumor. While Kandi was furious when she heard the rumor the first time, she’s now trying to turn this rumor into a wise business decision. And before The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired last night, Burruss decided to play along with the lesbian rumor to boost sales of her sex-toy line.

“We’ve got new products at BedroomKandi.com! Since the word on the street is that I’m so freaky you should stop by our website & get something to spice up your life!” Kandi Burruss revealed on Instagram, sharing a picture and a link to some of her newest products in her business venture.

After the episode, Kandi Burruss shared yet another post about her newest sex toy, which fans can purchase. And while some people felt that she was all about business, others thought it was a wise move, as she clearly made fun of herself for the sake of her business. And it appears that mocking the lesbian rumor is the way to go, as she has addressed both Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams about their decision to spread the rumor. Last week, Burruss decided to write about her reaction and she wasn’t happy about the rumor.

“First of all, what Phaedra said was some bullsh–, but what she did was just an example of what I was talking about. She’s been doing shady things and saying shady things behind my back for years now. That is why I really don’t mess with her like that,” Kandi Burruss explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that Phaedra’s reasoning was unfounded.

During the episode, Parks hinted that Kandi Burruss and Shamea must have slept together because they “were close.” But Burruss explains that she was also close with Phaedra at one point, but that doesn’t mean they slept together. And Burruss wasn’t happy that Porsha was just continuing the rumor by talking about it, as she felt she had to protect her friend.

“Although I shouldn’t have said some of the things Phaedra and I had talked about in private to anyone (I especially shouldn’t have said it on camera for the world to hear), but at least what I said was true. Phaedra is whispering made-up stories, telling them this untrue Shamea story, and her rationale is “we are close.” Girl, you’re reaching! If that’s the case, Phaedra and I used to be close. So does that mean the same goes for us, and then Porsha’s fake, hypocritical ass is going to sit there and co-sign that about her best friend (we had just watched them in a scene right before),” Burruss revealed in her blog last week, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Kandi Burruss’ decision to make fun of the lesbian rumor in hopes of selling more sex toys? Do you think it was a wise business decision?

