Brittany Cartwright Financial Issues: Did Her Mother File For Bankruptcy After Overspending?

Brittany Cartwright may be living in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Jax Taylor, and working at one of the most popular restaurants in Los Angeles thanks to Bravo‘s reality shows, Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but it sounds like she may be escaping some painful memories. It’s no secret that Brittany came to Los Angeles after meeting Jax in Las Vegas, and he was so excited for her to visit him that she eventually moved to the city to be with him. But it sounds like she may have been running from her mother’s issues back in Kentucky.

According to a new Radar Online report, Brittany Cartwright’s mother supposedly filed for personal bankruptcy back in 2008 because she couldn’t pay her bills. And it wasn’t because she wasn’t working and struggled with her mortgage. The report reveals that Cartwright’s parents divorced before she moved to California to be with Jax and hints that the divorce may have been plagued by her mother’s overspending. Apparently, Brittany Cartwright’s mother Sherri was forced to file for bankruptcy when Brittany was just a teenager because she owed close to $225,925 in April 2008.

At this point in time, Sherri only had $100,001 to $500,000 to her name. Apparently, she was working in furniture sales for three months, which was a job she took after her own tanning business in Kentucky failed. The business failed after just six months, but she was unable to get back on her feet after the business.

After six months in business, she only took home $2,136 to support her and Brittany. She claimed their expenses totaled $2,115. In other words, she wasn’t making enough to support both herself and her daughter. But the drama doesn’t end there. Apparently, Brittany Cartwright’s mother also owed thousands of dollars to the bank, including $7,848 to Bank of America. She also owed $1,986 to Macy’s. She had two mortgages on her home at the time and had no cash on her at the time she filed.

One can imagine this was tough on Brittany Cartwright, who was seeing this happen as a teenager. While she may have wanted things or perhaps even wanted to go to college, her mother was unable to help her financially. But Cartwright’s mother may have been bad with money for years. A year before filing for bankruptcy, she closed an account with a negative $275 in it. Ford also sued her over payments on her $17,000 truck that same year.

Cartwright has never talked about her financial troubles on Vanderpump Rules and maybe she wants to protect her mother from negative comments. Brittany herself knows that people can be mean as she was fat-shamed earlier this season by viewers. Jax came to her defense, slamming people for saying negative things about Brittany Cartwright.

“Negative comments about myself or the cast, I don’t care, you have NO life and are looking for attention BUT… Bullying, body shaming will not be tolerated. I will block you and blast your comments and have your account shut down, my friends work at Instagram and our huge fans of our show,” Jax Taylor once wrote on Instagram in defense of Brittany Cartwright, according to Daily Mail, adding, “So please….TRY ME!!! You have been warned.”

What do you think of Brittany Cartwright’s dark past? Are you surprised that her mother filed for bankruptcy after various decisions to spend more than what she was making? Do you think her mother’s mistakes haunt Brittany in Los Angeles as she’s now working at SUR and getting a new place with Jax Taylor?

