Camila Cabello’s Net Worth And Other Facts You Need To Know About This Ex-Fifth Harmony Member

Per Billboard, it was on December 19 that Fifth Harmony announced on social media that Camila Cabello would be leaving the group.

“After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well,” was the message Fifth Harmony posted on Twitter to reveal to their fans that Camila was leaving the singing group. The actual tweet announcement from the group can be viewed below.

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, and Lauren Jauregui reassured fans they would be continuing the group as a foursome.

Following the announcement both fans of Fifth Harmony and fans of Camila Cabello wanted to know more about her. Questions like what was her net worth before and after leaving the singing group started to pop up.

Her Net Worth Was Estimated To Be $1 Million Before Leaving The Group

According to Earth The Necklace, Camila Cabello had an impressive net worth considering how young she was. In fact, her net worth prior to leaving Fifth Harmony was estimated to be $1 million. Camila was earning money via sponsorships and endorsements at the time. Earth The Necklace claimed that if Camila continued to go down the path she was currently down her net worth would only increase. At this time, it is unclear whether or not leaving Fifth Harmony is going to help or hinder her current net worth of $1 million.

If Camila is able to continue her success as a singer without being part of a group, her net worth will likely increase. If she, however, is unable to be as successful after leaving the group – her net worth will likely suffer.

Cabello Did Release Two Singles In Two Years

In addition to being a member of Fifth Harmony, Cabello found time to release two singles inside of two years. This included her first single with Shawn Mendes, titled “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The song managed to make it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 97 and has since worked its way up to number 20.

In February of 2016, Camila’s very first single was certified as a platinum song. Not wasting any time, she released her second single with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in October of last year. The single was titled “Bad Things”.

She Had Been With Fifth Harmony Since 2012

Camila Cabello had been a member of Fifth Harmony since July of 2012. Prior to making the decision to leave the group, she was recognized by her group mates as “the funny one” of the group.

She Ditched Her Quinceañera To Audition For X Factor

Instead of having a traditional quinceañera, Camila Cabello told her mother she wanted to audition. After auditioning for the producers, she was told she could audition as an alternate for the judges if there ended up being any extra time. Unfortunately, there wasn’t and they told her she couldn’t audition. Not giving up, Camila went out of her way to find Simon Cowell and she asked him personally if she could audition – he let her.

