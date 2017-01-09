2017 Golden Globes Five Best Moments

The Golden Globes are known for their party atmosphere, offering up a raucous blend of humor and off the wall moments, and the 2017 Golden Globes were no different. While La La Land swept the awards, other moments defined the Golden Globes as they truly are.

The three-hour awards show brought some tears (goodbye, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds), some somber moments of reflection (Meryl Streep laying it down), and moments of pure hilarity. Here are the five best moments of the awards.

5. Spider-Man and Deadpool Making Out As Ryan Gosling Accepted His Award

In a move that has just confirmed what all comic fans already knew about the pair of characters, their real-life counterparts, Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield, shared a heart-felt moment in the background as their pal Ryan Gosling accepted his award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

In case you missed it in the background, several other Twitter users have immortalized the moment for us. And yes, that is Blake Lively to the left. Poor Blake, we wonder how often she has to deal with Reynolds’ shenanigans?

ryan reynolds and andrew garfield IM OFFICIAL DEAD! Please PAINT THIS ON MY GRAVE pic.twitter.com/trSft4YPMp — what (@CAPTAlNDEADPOOI) January 9, 2017

4. That Opening Number by Jimmy Fallon because Barb. BARB!

There were a lot of cute and funny moments in the cold open, from seeing Evan Rachel Wood glitch out ala Dolores from Westworld to Ryan Reynolds creatively delivering a life saver to Jimmy Fallon. However, the one moment that killed it was seeing Barb from Stranger Things rising from the pool where she was kidnapped by the Demogorgon. While it’s unlikely that we’re going to see Barb in the second season of the hit Netflix show, seeing her come back, if only for just a couple of moments was epic.

3. Kristen Wiig and Steve Carrell Presenting

There are two things that you can count on for every Golden Globes show. First, someone will make a joke that seems funny on paper but is really terrible in reality. Second, Kristen Wiig will kill it whoever she’s paired with. 2013 had her paired with Will Ferrell, and last year matched her up with Bill Hader. This year, she riffed with Steve Carrell to make a spot that was entertaining and hilarious. Here’s hoping she’s going to be back next year.

Kristen Wiig and @SteveCarell team up to present Best Motion Picture – Animated. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/456617TZCG — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

2. Meryl Streep’s Acceptance Speech for the Cecil B. Demille Award

There are so many quote-worthy moments from the iconic actress’ acceptance speech that it’s difficult to pick just one. The speech opens with the traditional thanking of the Hollywood Foreign Press before quickly taking aim at the elephant in the room. She never once mentioned President-Elect Donald Trump by name, but by not naming him, she made everyone focus on who her speech was about. When she references the acting performance of 2016 that stunned her the most, everyone in the audience, both live and televised, knew who she was talking about.

“But there was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hook in my heart not because it was good. It was — there was nothing good about it — but it was effective and it did its job; it made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

Meryl Streep's anti-Trump speech at The Golden Globes touches on protecting journalists RT @goldenglobes: pic.twitter.com/FTubRjDN5T — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 9, 2017

She closed her speech with a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, saying, “As my friend, the dear departed Princess Leia said to me once, take your broken heart, make it into art. Thank you, friend.”

1. The Tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Her Daughter, Carrie Fisher

We can admit it, now that it’s finally over. 2016 was a rough year. From losing David Bowie and Alan Rickman in early January to the final snip of Atropos’ scissors taking William Christopher of M*A*S*H fame in the closing moments of December 31, nearly 100 celebs passed away. The Golden Globes normally doesn’t do “In Memorium” moments, preferring to stay light hearted, but this year, they broke tradition, offering up this minute-long look into two of Hollywood’s most famous mother-daughter duos. The tribute was short and sweet, and not overly maudlin. Just enough to let us remember the two in some of their most iconic roles, and let that twinge in our hearts resonate one more time.

What were your favorite moments from the 2017 Golden Globes? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]