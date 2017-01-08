Spoon Rocks New Songs At Secret Gig

On Friday night, rock band Spoon debuted some new songs at a secret gig in their native capital of Austin, Texas. Lying low since the promotional cycle for their eighth album, 2014’s They Want My Soul, Spoon unveiled four fresh tunes amid a comeback set featuring contemporary Spoon hits such as “Don’t You Evah,” “Rent I Pay,” and “My Mathematical Mind.” Could a new album be on the way from Spoon frontman Britt Daniel and company?

The apparently “semi-secret” Spoon homecoming show, as stated by Consequence of Sound, went off at music venue Antone’s in the band’s Lone Star State birthplace of Austin. Performing for a swift 40 minutes, Spoon — singer/songwriter Daniel, drummer Jim Eno, bassist Rob Pope, pianist Eric Harvey, and guitarist Alex Fischel — unleashed the four new tracks reportedly due for release on a new Spoon album this spring.

As reported by Austin 360, Spoon’s hometown return was issued with a slight caution regarding the band’s new songs as works-in-progress. According to the news site from the Austin American-Statesman, Spoon leader Britt Daniel told “a couple hundred fortunate fans” at the impromptu concert that they should consider the secret Spoon show a “rehearsal,” the indie rock quintet then entertaining the small audience with a nine-song show.

“Thanks for coming to our rehearsal.”

According to the Statesman, Spoon utilized a time-honored word-of-mouth ethic in the minimal advertising for the covert concert. Only a day before the unannounced gig, Spoon sent an email to their fans leaking information about the secret appearance. A handful of lucky Spoon fans in the vicinity of Austin were then treated to the once-in-a-lifetime performance. Were you at the semi-secret Spoon gig? Check out the show’s setlist below.

“Word about the performance had gone out Thursday night to select fans via the band’s email list, with a link to a ticket-buying page for the club’s already-booked show featuring local acts Jai Malano and Don Leady & His Rockin’ Revue. By Friday morning, tickets were sold out.

Pitchfork previously reported on the anticipation surrounding a new Spoon album. Late last year, the website followed along as the band reengaged with social media, fueling conjecture surrounding a possible ninth entry in the band’s avowed indie-rock discography. Reportedly, Spoon updated their Facebook and Twitter outlets with the image of a skull, leaving fans in suspense about an expected new album from the band.

“Spoon have sparked speculation about a new album, updating their social media accounts and their website with a black-and-white image of a skull.”

Spoon started in Austin in 1993, spearheaded by singer Daniel and percussionist Eno, and released their first studio album, Telephono, in 1996. A prolific run at the underground; including such albums as 1998’s A Series of Sneaks, 2001’s Girls Can Tell, and 2002’s Kill the Moonlight; resulted in a period of mainstream recognition with 2005’s Gimme Fiction and 2007’s Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga. The band’s seventh album, Transference, was released in 2010.

Are you a fan of the band Spoon? Are you stoked for the forthcoming new record from the group? Austinites: Were you at the secret Spoon gig on Friday at Antone’s? Let us know what’s up in the comments section down below.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]