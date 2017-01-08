Mariah Carey To Take Social Media Break After Disastrous NYE Performance: ‘I’m Working Through This’ [Video]

Pop diva Mariah Carey just can’t let go of what seems to be her now most-infamous live performance ever.

It’s been more than a week since several audio difficulties effectively silenced the “Vision of Love” singer during her live Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve set on the last night of 2016, as mentioned by the Inquisitr. Since then, the “bleak moment,” as Carey herself might refer to it, has haunted the star through memes, negative mentions from the proverbial peanut gallery, and of course, the many views amassing from those who replay the embarrassing experience on video sharing sites, including YouTube.

Understandably, the emotional strain attached to such a humiliating occurrence would get to anyone, which is why the Grammy-winning musician, 46, is taking a break, of sorts.

Using Twitter to directly speak to her Lambily (Carey’s fan base) on Sunday, Mariah recorded a two-minute audio message to share how she’s been trying to step forward from the December 31 disaster.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve,” Carey began, “[but] in time, I will. For now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York [City] in great spirit, and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world.”

Mariah continues by once again shifting blame to the audio producers of the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve telecast — which she first did through her team earlier last week, as Entertainment Weekly notes — as they reportedly knew that on-stage monitors and earpieces that were necessary to properly hear the music over the crowd in Times Square, were dysfunctional.

“It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control,” she relayed.

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and hear [yourself] properly in the middle of Times Square… especially when their ear monitors were not working at all.”

Carey then reiterates that she believes she was “set up” by host Ryan Seacrest and the production team of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve for a “viral moment,” as her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, said on her behalf in their initial statement to the media.

“Listen guys,” Mariah said, “they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

After expressing her gratitude, Carey then revealed her plans to step away from social media for the time being.

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media, although I am going to fulfill my profession obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

That tour, which will see a double bill with Mariah Carey and fellow music legend Lionel Richie, for a 35-date outing that’s been dubbed The All The Hits Tour, as Billboard states. Tickets for the musical excursion went on sale last month, with the first stop, at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena, taking place on March 15.

Dick Clark Productions, the entertainment company that produces Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve, have not yet responded to Carey’s recent comments, but have done so in the not-so-distant past, as USA Today shared on January 2.

“An initial investigation has indicated that [Dick Clark Productions] had no involvement in the challenges associated with [Mariah] Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance,” their statement partly read. “We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

