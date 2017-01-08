More ‘Gilmore Girls’: Alexis Bledel Gives The Inside Scoop On The Future Of The Revival

Will there be more episodes of the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls? Alexis Bledel, who stars as Rory Gilmore in the show, addressed that question at Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, according to an article by Kate Stanhope of The Hollywood Reporter.

Bledel was part of a panel discussing The Handmaid’s Tale, a forthcoming Hulu original drama series starring Bledel and based on the Margaret Atwood novel. However, questions quickly turned from The Handmaiden’s Tale to the possibility of more episodes of Gilmore Girls.

When asked if there would be a follow up episodes to Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, as the four-episode Netflix revival was called, Bledel gave a thoughtful and cautious response.

“We want to tell a great story,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Bledel as saying.

“[A Year in the Life] came together so naturally in a way. We had the fan reunion in Austin and we picked up momentum from there and it came together so quickly and it really seemed like the right thing. I think most of us are just wanting to tell a good story and I think that came together in A Year in the Life. The only thing I can say about a future installment of the show is it would be about the story and certainly the timing.”

To clarify the situation as it currently stands, Bledel asserted that there definitely have not been any official talks about renewing the show yet.

“I haven’t heard anything,” she said. “It hasn’t been a conversation as of yet.”

That’s not good news for fans, but there is some other news that might counter that: Ratings.

Netflix would have good reason to produce more episodes of Gilmore Girls. According to ratings results from Symphony, a company that tracks online streaming of movies and television shows, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was one of Netflix’s most successful shows of 2016.

“Streaming tracking company Symphony says Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has delivered nearly 5 million adults 18-49 viewers for its four episodes during the program’s first three days online,” Entertainment Weekly reports. “That would give Gilmore roughly a 3.5 demo rating — which is considerable — if it were on a broadcast network.”

Entertainment Weekly provided some Netflix context to paint a clearer picture of where the show stood among the other original series produced by the streaming media and video-on-demand giant.

“[O]nly Fuller House (7.3 million) and Orange is the New Black (5.8 million) were bigger hits for Netflix, with Marvel’s Luke Cage (3.4 million) and Daredevil(3.2) right behind the revival series,” Entertainment Weekly explained.

So, there are no official talks about more episodes yet according to Alexis Bledel, but with numbers like those it wouldn’t be surprising for Netflix to give the show another run. In fact, it would be kind of strange for them not to.

Spoiler Alert! Do not read pat here if you have not watched the four episodes of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life!

Alright, we warned you.

The fourth episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life! ends with Rory telling her mother, Lorelai Gilmore (played by Lauren Graham), that she is pregnant. Viewers are left hanging without knowing who the father is.

When Bledel was asked about who the father might be Saturday, she basically said that she does not know.

“It all lives in [Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s] imagination,” Bledel said. “She has a very clear vision and always has, and we haven’t had input as to the story or the characters on that show very much. On Year in the Life, we did a little bit more than the original run of the show, but it really is all Amy.”

So there you have it. We still don’t know if there will be more episodes (though it is likely there won’t be any anytime soon) and we still don’t know who the father of Rory’s baby is. Thanks, Alexis.

[Featured image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]