Brie Larson Makes It Into The New ‘Spider-Man’/’Deadpool’ Comic Book

Brie Larson has received a major nod from Marvel, according to Entertainment Weekly. Captain Marvel the comic character is apparently a huge fan of the 27-year-old Room actress.

In the latest Spider-Man/Deadpool comic book issue, Marvel references Brie Larson, who is set to play Captain Marvel in Marvel’s standalone film about the comic character in 2019. The Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to share an image from the comic book issue where Captain Marvel is seen holding up a copy of Tommy Wiseau’s classic film The Room.

The comic character says she wanted Room starring Brie Larson, not The Room with Wiseau.

The reference serves as yet another piece of evidence that Marvel is excited about Brie Larson, who will play Captain Marvel in the studio’s first female-led superhero film. In the caption to the Instagram teaser, the Oscar-winning actress wrote, “I feel you girl.”

It’s been a huge year for Brie Larson. In addition to winning an Academy Award for her outstanding performance in Room, Larson was officially unveiled as Captain Marvel during last summer’s Comic-Con.

Marvel casting Brie Larson as Captain Marvel is big news, as the actress will lead Marvel’s first female-led superhero film. During July’s Comic-Con panel, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said the comic character is “as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie.”

So it’s a double win for Brie Larson: not only will she be the first-ever actress to lead a Marvel film, but will also play the strongest character in the Marvel Universe!

“Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had.”

Feige also said that it’s vital to “counterbalance” that immense strength with “someone who feels real,” adding that the character will need to have a humanity to tap into. And Brie Larson can easily do that!

Brie Larson recently impressed her fans with an unexpected outfit, according to the Hindustan Times. The future Marvel star posted a picture of herself wearing a dress that resembled India’s kurta.

When Brie Larson posted the snap, her Indian fans on Instagram went crazy! That’s because her outfit resembled a kurta, an upper garment for women, originating from India. Naturally, her Indian fans started praising Larson for wearing a kurta in the comment section, and the actress actually replied and confirmed that it was a kurta!

So Brie Larson posted a separate picture, in the caption to which she confirmed it was a kurta. The actress also wrote that she was impressed with her fans’ “good eyes,” and added that she got that kurta from Fabindia in Hyderabad while attending a wedding there. The actress also added that she “loves” India!

The wedding Brie Larson was referring to was when Manchu Manoj, the Indian film actor Mohan Babu’s younger son, married Pranathi Reddy in March, 2015. So it looks like Larson has been keeping the kurta in her wardrobe for nearly two years.

While Brie Larson’s fans cannot wait until they see the actress in Captain Marvel in March 2019, she will be next seen in Kong: Skull Island starring opposite Samuel L. Jackson and Tom Hiddleston.

The upcoming film, which is centered on King Kong’s origins, hits theaters in March 2017. In February, Brie Larson won her first Oscar for her role in Room. Other nominees included Cate Blanchett (Carol), Jennifer Lawrence (Joy), Charlotte Rampling (45 Years), and Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn).

