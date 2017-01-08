Golden Globes 2017: From Predicted Winners, To Start Time – Everything You Need To Know

You never know what’s going to happen at the Golden Globes. While the Oscar’s take the cake for being the most prestigious Hollywood awards, the Golden Globes are just as much about the lavish dinners than the golden statues. With the 74th Golden Globes airing this weekend, here’s everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

Time is reporting that Jimmy Fallon is hosting the star-studded event. More than likely, the Golden Globes will play out like a longer version of Fallon’s Tonight Show, which should include some hilarious spoofs and cameos.

“I’m always so nervous. I never know what’s going to happen. I always get butterflies,” Fallon admitted. “This show is the first time where the guests are my audience. So I know they’re good guests, but I don’t know how they’ll be as audience members. Hopefully, they’re laughing and happy and having a good time because everyone looks better when they smile!”

Joining Fallon on stage are a number of A-listers, including Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Zoe Saldana as Gamora. Brie Larson, Matt Damon, Sylvester Stallone, and Leonardo DiCaprio are also announcing winners.

Given all the stars that passed away in 2016, producers are considering a tribute segment. The Golden Globes usually doesn’t include a tear-filled “In Memoriam,” but 2016 has been particularly brutal with Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ recent deaths.

When it comes to winning, there are two films that should take home the majority of awards. La La Land leads the pack with seven nominations while Moonlight is a close second with six. Fortunately, both movies could take home the Best Picture prize.

Of course, Manchester by the Sea stands a good chance of winning a few statues with five nominations. Surprisingly, Deadpool became the first superhero movie to land a nomination for Best Picture, though the Ryan Reynolds flick will have a tough time beating out La La Land.

As far as television is concerned, The Guardian is reporting that The People vs. O.J. Simpson should have a big night. The hit miniseries was nominated in five different categories. As per usual, most of the TV shows nominated this year are new. In fact, almost all of the show’s that got more than three nominations are still in their freshman year. The only outlier is Black-ish, which is currently in its third year.

All the stars this year will be eating a course of Chilean sea bass, mushroom risotto and filet mignon prior to the event. At the same time, Meryl Streep, who holds the record for the most Golden Globes, is slated to make an appearance for a chance to win her 30th statue.

Speaking of the stars, this year’s list of attendees includes the likes of Colin Farrell, Jonah Hill, Ryan Gosling, Hugh Grant, Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen, Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Emma Stone, Hailee Steinfeld, Annette Bening, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Jessica Chasten, and Lily Collins.

According to Rolling Stone, there are several ways fans can watch the Golden Globes live. The ceremony will be aired on January 8th at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. The stars, however, will start walking the red carpet at 6 p.m. EST, so fans should tune in early for the latest fashion trends. Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest are covering the red carpet.

If you don’t have television, Us Magazine reports that the award ceremony will be streamed online at NBC.com. Unfortunately, you will need a cable provider to gain access to the online content.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]