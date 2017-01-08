Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Step Out For Rare Public Appearance [Pic]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen in public Friday night, which has become a rare occurrence in recent months.

The husband and wife power-duo were spotted leaving West’s office building in Calabasas, California, together at around 7 p.m on Friday night, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. They were reportedly on their way to Jay Z and Beyoncé’s home in Holmby Hills to celebrate the birthday of five-year-old Blue Ivey.

It might have been an awkward first public outing. Just a couple of months ago, Kanye West “publicly slammed” Beyonce and Jay Z, who West and Kardashian have been friends with for some time.

West ranted about the couple while onstage at a concert in Sacramento in November, Us Weekly reports. The rant was undoubtedly inspired, at least in part, by lingering resentment on West’s part for Jay Z not visiting (and perhaps not calling?) after Kim’s robbery.

“Jay Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t called me,” West said onstage, as quoted by Us Weekly. “Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Please call me. Talk to me like a man.”

West had also called Jay Z out at a previous concert in Seattle.

“Don’t call me after the robbery and say, ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house… Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers.”

So… Did Jay Z call him after the robbery or not?

The last few months have been rather traumatic for the Keeping up with Kardashians star and the “Ultralight Beam” rapper. Both of them have been lying low and avoiding the public spotlight more than usual after Kim was the victim of a hair-raising armed robbery in a Paris hotel and Kanye was temporarily hospitalized for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

Friday night’s sighting may indicate that they are getting ready to start venturing out in public more.

Kim and Kanye kept it casual and comfortable when they sepped out. Kanye was wearing a gray hoody, camouflage pants and a lone gold chain hanging loose around his neck. Kim was in a baggy, red-and-black checkered flannel jacket, loose fitting beige pants and a gold chain and joker. Her hair was perfect though, of course.

“They seemed to be in a good mood,” an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight.

There have been other recent indicators that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are gearing up to ease back into the public limelight.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kim made her return to social media this week after a three-month hiatus. And she returned in grand form.

After blasting out posts, pics and videos on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, Kardashian racked up 42.8 views on Snapchat, attracted 4 million likes on Instagram within 24 hours and earned more than 84 million impressions on Twitter in the same day.

Those are huge numbers.

Kim Kardashian West came back to social media with a lesson on image control https://t.co/VEioq00rua — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 8, 2017

Kim also opened up this week about the Paris robbery, which took place back in October of 2016. In a tear-filled confession in a promotional clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim recalls feeling like she was going to die at the hands of the robbers that day.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she recalls thinking during the incident in the promotional clip. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

The robbers tied up Kim Kardashian, gagged her and held her at gunpoint during the robbery. They stole up to $10 million in jewels — including her $4.5 million, 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond “upgraded” engagement ring that Kanye West gave her.

A few weeks later, Kanye focused a crisis of his own. After suffering what many described as onstage “meltdowns” during the opening nights of his Saint Pablo Tour, he cancelled the remaining dates and was admitted to UCLA Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation and briefly stayed hospitalized in order to receive treatment for exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

The couple eased out of the public eye around that time, but maybe Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ready to make their return now.

