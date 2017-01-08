Debbie Reynolds And Carrie Fisher Laid To Rest In A Tomb Adorned With Mother-Daughter Statue

In their documentary Bright Lights, Carrie Fisher said that she’s more of a best friend than a daughter to her mother Debbie Reynolds, and this might be the reason why until the very end, their tomb is a testament of their closeness. Debbie and Carrie’s joint funeral took place at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park and according to the Daily Mail, it is believed that their final resting place was adorned with a mother and daughter statue.

“The two girls are being laid away in a beautiful crypt…mother and daughter forever,” said family friend Ruta Lee to the website. The tomb has no plaque yet.

Carrie’s ashes were placed in an urn that was shaped like a Prozac pill. Todd Fisher previously told Entertainment Tonight that her sister was fond of the pill-shaped container.

“She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be,” he said.

Carrie is a known advocate for mental health. Instead of being affected by the stigma surrounding mental illnesses, she opted to share stories about her battle with bipolar disorder in a bid to inspire and empower many. A month before her death, Carrie even contributed to an advice column where she talked about the significance of sharing stories and experiences about mental illnesses because it is a great opportunity to tell others dealing with the same thing that they are not alone.

Todd described his mother and sister as “Molly Browns of sorts” and “very strong women right to the end.” He was pertaining to the strong-willed lead character which Debbie played in the 1964 comedy The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

The Star Wars actress died at the age of 60 on December 27. Four days before her death, she had a cardiac arrest on her flight home from London. She was supposed to celebrate the rest of the holidays with her family.

When she died, Debbie wrote on Facebook that she’s thankful to “everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of Carrie.” However, a day later, Debbie passed away after suffering a stroke. Todd said that her mother did not die of heartbreak and simply wanted to be with Carrie.

In an interview with ABC News, Carrie’s half-sister, Joely, said that they knew Debbie wouldn’t last long without her daughter.

“[Debbie] kept saying that she was, she wanted more time. I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, that Debbie would not. You knew it. You could see it in her face. She would not last without [Carrie] on the planet.”

A day before Debbie and Carrie’s funeral, some of the family’s closest friends went to their compound in Coldwater Canyon to celebrate the lives of the two actresses. Some of those who attended the private memorial service were Meryl Streep, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, Courtney Love, Ed Begley Jr., and George Lucas.

The service was organized by Billie herself and everyone reportedly feasted on fried chicken, cornbread, and collard greens – the things Carrie loved serving whenever she hosted parties in the same living room. Eulogies were led and Meryl ended hers by singing Carrie’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again.” By the time she finished, everyone was reportedly singing.

Fans who miss Carrie and Debbie and want to see the two women in their natural element may turn to HBO’s documentary Bright Lights, which was filmed from 2014 to 2015. Todd praised the show and called it “magical.”

It's very hard for me to believe they're gone, watching them now, the film freezes time. Magical. #BrightLightsDoc, #BrightLights — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 8, 2017

HBO was supposed to air Bright Lights at a later time but changed its decision following the sudden deaths of the two legendary actresses.

