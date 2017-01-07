‘The Flash’ Season 3: New Villain In Episode 10 Challenges Wally And Barry

The Flash Season 3 returns from its midseason break January 24 with Episode 10 titled “Borrowing Problems From The Future.” In Episode 9, Barry and Team Flash put Flashpoint behind them and accepted that altering the timeline has affected them all. Team Flash figured out a way to communicate with Savitar through Julian and he gave a chilling prophecy, which stated the following:

“I know your destinies. One shall betray you. One shall fall. One will suffer a fate far worse than death. This is the knowledge I have for you about your everlasting damnation.”

Many fans assume that Savitar’s prophecy will come true in some shape or form. Some fan theories suggest that Caitlyn will betray Barry due to her Killer Frost persona. Iris will fall if Barry’s trip to the future in five months comes true and it is unclear who will face a fate worse than death or what that even means.

Jay Garrick suggested that Team Flash throw the Philosopher’s stone into the speed force, which was meant to keep Savitar trapped. We may find out how he escapes in Episode 10 of The Flash as the synopsis below reveals that the new villain challenging Barry and Wally is tied into the future Barry witnessed.

“BARRY FIGHTS FOR IRIS — Barry (Grant Gustin) is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris (Candice Patton) is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain’s presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris’ fate. Confused about Barry’s hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) offers Julian (Tom Felton) a job. Millicent Shelton directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & David Kob.”

In the promo for The Flash Season 3 Episode 10, Barry reveals the truth to Iris and it is clear that he will do everything in his power to stop Savitar from killing her. While we know meddling in the past usually causes consequences that are greater than what Barry tried to fix, trying to alter the future may have less damaging results. It is still unclear at this point how Barry managed to travel into the future.

new promo pics of @TomFelton from @CW_TheFlash

Episode 10 – "Borrowing Problems from the Future" #TheFlash is back on 24th January 2017 pic.twitter.com/0SImYvW736 — feltbeats (@feltbeats) December 30, 2016

The short promo for Episode 10 reveals a lot more. By the serious demeanor of Harrison Wells, it seems like the Earth 2 version will be returning. Wally West also arrives as Kid Flash and has some success putting his skills to the test against Plunder.

It is likely that if Barry saves Iris, someone else will die in her place to complete Savitar’s prophecy. The promo shows up that Barry essentially tells Iris that she is going to die and there is no telling how she would react to the news or whether the knowledge will seal her fate.

In The Flash Episode 10, Cisco helps Barry manipulate the future by vibing his way there. It is not clear whether there will be negative consequences for trying to change the timeline. The Flash also left a message from the future warning people not to trust him during the CW crossover event with Legends of Tomorrow.

Earth 19 Harrison Wells probably returned to his universe and Jesse Quick and HR are going to come back to help Team Flash fight Savitar. This is yet to be confirmed, but the promo suggests it.

In the future Barry traveled to, Plunder is being tried in court for his crimes on the news. It will be interesting to find out what role he plays in Iris’s fate in The Flash Season 3 Episode 10.

[Featured Image by Katie Yu/The CW]