Is Kim Kardashian Pregnant? Rumor Surfaces After Kanye West Breakdown Drama

Kim Kardashian has been spotted visiting a pre-natal clinic, sparking rumors that Kim may be pregnant with her third child, reports Metro.

Kim suffered complications during her first two pregnancies and many believed she would not try for a third child for that reason.

Kardashian has two children – three-year-old North and one-year-old Saint – with her husband, rapper Kanye West.

During an episode of Keeping up With The Kardashians aired in November, a doctor told Kim that a third pregnancy could be risky.

The doctor pointed out that the complications Kim suffered in her first two pregnancies are potentially life-threatening.

The full text of the doctor’s comments is below:

‘Here’s what I think, your pregnancies, you had toxaemia, you had a retained placenta, very traumatic, we’re always worried about the next serious complication… I think the potential fear of the whole situation is legitimate…You never know that you might not have the same type of problem that might be more serious this time. You’re always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death.’

If Kim is pregnant again, there is no doubt that the wealthy star will be getting the very best treatment available to minimize or avoid such complications.

After Kim’s husband Kanye West’s recent breakdown, West spent some time living in a rental property receiving treatment from his personal physician, Dr Michael Farzam, reports News.com.au.

Dr Farzam told police that West had attempted to assault a gym staff member and he was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold, known as a 5150, meaning he was handcuffed to the stretcher as he was taken to hospital.

West was suffering from “temporary psychosis due to sleep deprivation and dehydration,” according to the report.

Kim Kardashian is as popular as ever on social media — TMZ reports that after Kim’s recent Instagram photo was posted to Twitter it received “more than 84 million impressions in a single day” via Twitter.

To be clear, 84 million people cast their eyes on Kim’s Twitter content in 24 hours.

The mag acknowledges that Kim’s younger sister Kylie may have even more impressive social media pulling power. However, TMZ states regretfully that they have been unable to get stats for Kylie.

What we really wanted to do was compare Kim’s stats to Kylie‘s, who has been the reigning queen since Kim went MIA. So far, we’ve been unable to get numbers for Kylie.

The Kardashian women have long been plagued by rumors that they are jealous and over-competitive with one another.

Some reports have stated that the competition between Kim, who shot the family to fame, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, is particularly fierce.

Now has reported that Kim accuses Kylie of copying her look. Kim thinks her younger sister shot to success just by imitating her, according to the report.

An ex-bodyguard of the Kardashians told the press that the women are like “vultures” and the competition between them is “disturbing.”

‘Kim and Kylie are in competition, no doubt… Kylie is the fresher version of Kim, the one everyone wants a piece of right now. They’re always comparing themselves – Kim is very aware Kylie is the younger one.’

Kylie is still in a long-term, on-off relationship with rapper Tyga.

When Kylie and Tyga split last year there were rumors that Kris Jenner was worried Tyga would release a sex tape with Kylie. Some people claimed that the rapper had posted a Kylie sex tape for a very short time on his website, according to the Mirror, but so far no such tape has been circulated to the press.

Kylie and Tyga quickly revived their relationship after a shot break-up, putting an end to the 2016 Kylie/Tyga revenge porn rumors.

Some outlets, including Hollywood Life, reported that while Kylie and Tyga were broken up, Kanye West was threatening to ruin Tyga’s career if he betrayed the family by releasing a sex tape.

“[Kanye] told Tyga that if such a tape exists or sees the light of day, Tyga might as well move out of Hollywood because he will be blacklisted. He told Tyga that he’d end his rap career and shut down all his clothing stores if he pulled some s*** like that on his sister-in-law. It’s very personal for Kanye.”

