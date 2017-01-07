CES 2017 Best In Show: 5 Awesome Gadgets To Watch Out For

CES 2017 was packed with hundreds of incredible innovative products, but some stood out as the best in show. For 50 years, CES, formerly know as the International Consumer Electronics Show, has been the world’s foremost technology showcase, and CES 2017 has been no exception with over 100,000 attendees and tons of awesome gadgets to watch out for. Every year the best gadgets and tech are displayed in Las Vegas, wowing crowds, buyers, and tech savvy critics with innovative new products. CES 2017 featured a number of awesome gadgets that will be sure to make a splash when they are released for sale, but these 5 were truly best in show.

1. The Willow breast pump is the world’s first wearable breast pump. The unit can be worn comfortably under clothing and blew away tech critics at CES 2017 with its ingenious design. The Willow breast pump is silent and machine washable, and can be synced to a “milk tracking app.” The company’s founder, John Chang, expects it to be on the market by the spring for $430. This awesome mommy-gadget was best in show at CES 2017, and will be a real game-changer.

Willow’s wireless breast pump is the wearable women might actually want https://t.co/9otYfhj4pP pic.twitter.com/odFmH03M1z — The Verge (@verge) January 5, 2017

2. CES 2017 also saw the release of the world’s coolest bed, which was also one of the best gadgets at the show. The Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed controls the temperature, angle, and firmness of each side of the bed separately based on advanced biometric feedback. This awesome bed will be available in the next few months and will cost in the range of $7,500.

#CES2017 Update: Sleep Number introduces the 360 Bed, which can detect snoring, warm your feet, and adjust firmness based on sleep position. pic.twitter.com/bHNNkusGpA — Mirror Journal CES (@mirrorjournal) January 6, 2017

3. Smart watches have been all the rage in tech the last few years, and at CES 2017 that trend continued. Best in show at CES 2017 was the Misfit Vapor. This awesome gadget will be giving every other a competitor a run for their money with the company’s first ever touchscreen interface, putting it in league with Apple.

Misfit announces the $199 Vapor smart watch, arriving later this year #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/Ie8UBUD73z — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) January 5, 2017

4. Hands down the cutest gadget at CES 2017, the Kuri robot blew away tech reporters with its awesome design and extensive capabilities. Designed by Mayfield Robotics, Kuri features a series of adorable add-ons that make it among the best in show at CES 2017. The robot has been programmed to display human-like facial expressions, to waddle like a cartoon character rather than glide smoothly across the floor like a machine, and even express confusion if given an unknown command. Kuri will be available in time for the 2017 holiday season and will be priced at $700.

5. LEGO will never be the same. The new Boost series of LEGO was revealed at CES 2017 and follows in the tradition of their innovative Mindstorm platform to offer younger children the opportunity to code and control robots built from LEGO. This set will contain more than 840 standard bricks along with a series of components to allow children as young as 7 to build five different robots and teach them simple actions through a companion app. There are also opportunities to code more complicated actions through the app. One of the most awesome gadgets and best toy in show at CES 2017, LEGO Boost will be available in August and will be priced at $160.

As every year for the last five decades, CES 2017 was a veritable cornucopia of awesome gadgets that consumers will have to wait for as they hit the shelves later this year. While the competition was stiff, these 5 awesome gadgets were best in show at CES 2017 and are ones to watch out for in the coming months.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]