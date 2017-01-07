‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner Supports Rumored Girlfriend Billie Lourd During The Passing Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds

In what is being described by Hollywood Life as nothing short of bittersweet, Twilightstar Taylor Lautner supported his rumored girlfriend Billie Lourd during the private funeral of mother, Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds on Friday, January 6. Notably, Taylor has been doing everything he can to support Billie ever since the passing of her mother and grandmother.

As Billie Lourd said her final goodbyes to mother, Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, Twilight star Taylor Lautner could be seen holding her arm for support.

While Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd have done a fairly good job of not talking about the budding relationship between the two of them, pictures of Taylor supporting his rumored girlfriend during the private funeral only add fuel to the rumors that the two are in a growing relationship.

The Twilight star and Billie Lourd have been spending a great deal of time together, according to Hollywood Life. It was in the earlier part of December that media outlets first caught wind of a new romance blooming between Taylor and Billie. Per Hollywood Life, it was when the two were seen kissing at a party with members of the Scream Queens cast that rumors of the two were in a relationship together began.

Ever since Taylor and Billie were spotted together at that party, they appeared to be inseparable. Her rumored Twilight boyfriend appeared to do everything he could to support Billie Lourd during what was likely a very emotionally draining day for her.

According to Hollywood Life, Taylor even took his rumored girlfriend on a date in order to help get her mind off the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandma, Debbie Reynolds. It was on January 3 that Billie Lourd was spotted outside for the first time since Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds passed away. She was spotted enjoying a bowling date with none other than her rumored boyfriend Taylor.

Taylor had also been spotted on December 28 – again supporting his rumored girlfriend following the passing of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. This time he was spotted helping Billie move suitcases out of her home. Taylor even penned a heartfelt statement on Instagram to Billie Lourd. His heartfelt message can be read below.

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I've ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I'm lucky to know you @praisethelourd .. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

In the message, Taylor described Billie as both “fearless” and “strong”. He also talked about how “absolutely beautiful” she was.

Other Billie Lourd Stories On The Inquisitr

Billie Lourd Speaks Out Following Tragic Deaths Of Mother, Carrie Fisher, Grandmother, Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher’s Daughter: Why Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Are ‘Closer Than Ever’

Billie Lourd: Inside Her Close Bond With Her Mom Carrie Fisher And Grandmother Debbie Reynolds

While the Twilight star has had most of the attention of the public eye for supporting Billie Lourd during her time of need, he isn’t the only member of the Scream Queens cast to take to social media to express their support for Billie and her family. Glen Powell, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos, and Ariana Grande all took to social media to express their support for Billie Lourd during her time of grieving. Some of these heartwarming messages of support can be read below.

The world lost a princess, a star, an icon. My good friend Billie lost a mother, cheerleader, and best friend. Carrie, thank you for your uniquely honest soul and sense of humor. This world could use you now more than ever. My prayers go out to the Fisher and Lourd Families. A photo posted by Glen Powell (@glenpowell) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:07am PST

i love you so very much @praisethelourd. my heart is with you & your family. A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy. A photo posted by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Oh how you loved telling stories about your mom -and I loved hearing them. I loved watching your face light up. You were so proud of her and she of you. She will live through you forever and we’re all lucky for that. Love you Billie. A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

Do you think it is sweet that Taylor Lautner has been so supportive of Billie Lourd during the passing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds? Do you think it is safe to assume the two are likely more than just friends at this point? Please share your thoughts and any kind worlds you have for Billie with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]