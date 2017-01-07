Leah Messer Reacts To Jeremy Calvert’s Engagement News On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 7B

Leah Messer is featured in a just-released bonus clip from Teen Mom 2, which includes the reality star’s reaction to her second husband’s engagement.

After Jeremy Calvert and his now-fiance, Brooke Wehr, returned from a vacation to Ocean City, Maryland, where Calvert proposed, Leah Messer picked up their daughter, 3-year-old Adalynn, and was seen discussing the engagement with a friend.

On January 5, OK! Magazine shared a clip of the bonus scene, in which Leah Messer suggested that Calvert wasn’t taking his engagement to Wehr seriously.

Calvert and Wehr confirmed their engagement in September of last year after traveling to the beach for a fun vacation with their kids, including his daughter Adalynn and her daughter Makenna.

“I guess he got engaged on his vacation, I mean he was like, ‘Yeah, I got engaged,’ but then he was like, ‘I mean, it’s just engaged, it’s not that serious,’ like okay!” Leah Messer informed her friend.

“I was like, ‘That’s the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with and you know that, and that’s great,'” Leah Messer continued, then showing off the expression Jeremy Calvert had allegedly made towards her.

“I just hope this is serious,” Leah Messer added.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert began dating a few months after the reality star parted ways with her first husband, Corey Simms, and in 2012, they got married. On Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Messer and Calvert fell in love, but ultimately, their relationship became strained and as Calvert continued to focus on his career, Messer was left wanting him to be more involved.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert ultimately called it quits at the end of 2014, after Calvert took to Twitter to announce that his now-ex-wife had cheated on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. While Messer denied the claims, she and Simms later admitted to sleeping together in late 2013, when they were both married to other people (Simms tied the knot with current wife Miranda in June 2013).

In the months that followed Leah Messer’s second divorce, she was rumored to be dating T.R. Dues while Calvert moved on with Brooke Wehr. In late 2015, as Messer continued to deny she was romantically involved with Dues, who previously worked as her personal trainer, Calvert and Wehr were believed to have split temporarily but by early 2016, they were back on and living together.

A short time before Calvert’s proposal at the end of last summer, he took to his Instagram account after someone accused Wehr of being insecure about his relationship with Messer and after insisting that the person was “way off” with their suggestion, he confirmed his intentions to marry Wehr.

“I do plan on marrying Brooke. Why wouldn’t I?” Calvert wrote in his post, via The Hollywood Gossip. “She treats me great, works hard [as f**k], takes amazing care of her child… She makes me smile everyday, yes we have our moments but f**k, what couple don’t [sic]? We don’t go to bed mad at each other.”

“I love her more than anything and so does my daughter, so that even means more to me that [sic] words can explain,” he added.

While Calvert and Wehr announced their engagement several months ago, they have not yet confirmed when and where their upcoming nuptials will take place — or if their ceremony will be captured by Teen Mom 2 cameras.

To see more of Leah Messer and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which air every Monday night on MTV at 9 p.m.

