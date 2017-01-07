‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dylan Cheats With A His Partner, Chloe And Kevin Have A Steamy Encounter, And Gloria Meddles

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tense moments are ahead on the CBS soap opera during the week of January 9. Steve Burton announced several months ago that he wasn’t going to sign a new contract with the CBS soap opera. Ever since the Young and the Restless fans have been curious how the writing team planned to exit his character from the storylines.

The Young and the Restless released the week of January 9 promo, and it leaves the viewers with more questions than answers. Dylan (Steve Burton) embraces his partner, Alex (Jessica Nicole Webb) and pulls her in for a passionate kiss. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) arrives at the GCPD wearing nothing but a trench coat and flashes Kevin (Greg Rikaart). They share a steamy moment and solidify their bond. Gloria (Judith Chapman) meddles in Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc) marriage and tries to convince Jack (Peter Bergman) to give her a role in Jabot. In exchange for a job, Gloria will give jack information that would make it easier for Jack to take over Fenmore’s. It looks like a great week ahead on the Young and the Restless.

Dylan Goes Deep Undercover

According to the Young and the Restless promo, Sharon (Sharon Case) tells her daughter, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) that Dylan left “weeks ago” and she hasn’t spoken to him since he left town. Sharon added that all she knows is his mission was “extremely dangerous” and it could be months before she hears from him. Mariah urges her to go to the police station for answers and find a way to talk to Dylan so she can at the very least, calm her nerves.

Meanwhile, in Miami, Dylan is sporting a mustache and goatee and embraces a woman named Lieutenant Alex Dettmer. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Sharon was aware that Dylan was going deep undercover, but never imagined that he would cheat on her as part of his new persona. Has Sharon pushed Dylan too far by her secrets and lies about Christian? On the other hand, could his rendezvous with his partner just part of the job? The Young and the Restless fans will find out during the week of January 9.

Chloe Gets Frisky With Kevin

According to Soap Opera Spy, Chloe will show up at the GCPD with romance in mind. In the video clip, she decides to visit Kevin at work wearing nothing but a trench coat.

When Chloe first showed up in Genoa City, she told Kevin that she wasn’t interested in rehashing their marriage and just wanted to be friends. At one point, she pushed Mariah to tell Kevin her feelings for him in the hope that he may find happiness with her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that after Kevin showed an interest in her daughter, Bella, Chloe quickly changed her mind. Now it looks like she has romance on her mind when she flashes Kevin her naked body, letting him know she is ready to take their relationship to the next level. The Young and the Restless promo shows a clip of a sexy shower scene coming up next week.

Gloria Meddles In Lauren’s Business Troubles

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren begins to suspect that Fenmore’s is being purposely sabotaged. She starts to wonder if Jack could be the person behind her store’s plummeting numbers after he begins to relentless pursue a stake in her company.

Read about the latest drama for Lauren & Michael in the new issue of @soapsindepthcbs! #YR pic.twitter.com/2CeXCMJJ7B — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 6, 2017

Gloria continues to meddle in Lauren’s affairs, urging her to partner up with Jack Abbott. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lauren isn’t interested in working with Jabot, but acknowledges that she needs to act fast or risk losing her business.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Lauren takes her mother-in-law’s advice and admits that Fenmore’s is facing tough times. She will tell him that it has been so bad that she is considering taking on a silent partner. According to Soap Central, Michael vows he will help her any way he can. Can Lauren fight Jack and Gloria to keep control of Fenmore’s?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]