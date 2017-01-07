Kim Kardashian Reclaims Her Crown As The Queen Of Social Media With Massive Engagement Numbers

Kim Kardashian is back on social media full force after a hiatus that seems like it started forever ago. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and wife of rapper Kanye West blasted social media with tweets, snaps and Instagram posts to her tens of millions of followers this week.

“Kim Kardashian is up and running again on social media — and her numbers are pretty astonishing,” a report from TMZ exclaims. “Kim jumped back on all platforms Tuesday, blasting out pics, tweets and messages. Our Snapchat sources say in just 24 hours Kim’s snaps had 42.8 million views — nearly setting a record.”

Those are truly stunning numbers, and there’s even more to it them than that.

“Get this…in a 24 hour span she generated 4 million likes on Instagram,” the TMZ report continues. “Most impressive…her Twitter impressions — more than 84 million impressions in a single day. To be clear, 84 million people cast their eyes on Kim’s Twitter content in 24 hours.”

Kim posted several casual family pictures of her, West and their two children — son, Saint, and daughter North — over the past couple of days. Prior to that, the former and returning Queen of Social Media had not posted to Instagram for 13 weeks.

As CNN reported at the time, Kim Kardashian’s social media activity sharply fell off after she was the victim of an armed robbery at a Paris hotel she was staying at last October.

The robbery — during which Kardashian was bound, gagged, held at gunpoint and robbed of up to $10 million worth in jewels — was a traumatic experience for the mother, who was 35 at the time.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian recently broke down while talking about the experience for a promotional clip for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she recalls thinking during the incident in the E! promotional clip. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

The hotel concierge, who was with Kim Kardashian at the time of the robbery, recalled how tense the situation was in an earlier exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said the robbers were initially interested in cash and grew frustrated when they found out that there were not significant amounts of it at the exclusive nine-room hotel Kardashian was staying at. French-English language barriers between Kardashian and the robbers increased tensions further.

Just weeks later, while she was still reeling from the robbery, Kardashian had to deal with West being temporarily hospitalized in a psychiatric ward for exhaustion and sleep deprivation. The rapper had suffered onstage meltdowns days prior during the opening dates of his “Saint Pablo Tour” and subsequently cancelled the rest of the tour.

With a couple of back-to-back crises like that, it is no wonder Kim wanted to retreat from the public eye for a while.

As TMZ notes, Kim’s little sister Kylie Jenner took over her role as the Queen of Social Media in her absence.

“What we really wanted to do was compare Kim’s stats to Kylie’s, who has been the reigning queen since Kim went MIA,” the TMZ report says. “So far, we’ve been unable to get numbers for Kylie.”

As a point of reference, a photo Kylie posted to Instagram yesterday of her in a green bikini has garnered 2.5 million likes.

And a video she shared last week of her feeding a parrot from her mouth has been viewed almost 16 million times.

So, it looks like Kim Kardashian has some competition if she wants to truly reclaim her social media throne.

