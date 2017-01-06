‘The Vampire Diaries’: Why Isn’t There An Update On Nina Dobrev? Julie Plec Explains The Problem, Reveals Other ‘TVD’ Spoilers

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 will be airing the second half soon. However, there is still no Nina Dobrev. Will she ever return to the long-running series before it ends for good? That isn’t known yet, and fans want answers. Recently, executive producer Julie Plec discussed why Nina’s return couldn’t be confirmed. It turns out there is a specific reason.

TVD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know the details.

❄️She likes Polar Bear Snuggles ❄️ A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Dec 9, 2016 at 5:23pm PST

Nina Dobrev was one of the main characters on The Vampire Diaries for several years. Then, she announced her departure at the end of Season 6. Fans were shocked and didn’t know how the show would go on. The series has survived, although it does have lower ratings than before. However, that is due to several factors, not just Elena Gilbert’s absence from Mystic Falls.

Prior to Season 8 beginning, fans were told that Nina Dobrev promised to return before the season finale of The Vampire Diaries. However, she still hasn’t appeared, and there has been no confirmation by a reputable source of her return. So, what is the issue?

Julie Plec told TV Line that it simply has to do with availability. She also added that she does not have an update on if Nina Dobrev will return to The Vampire Diaries or not. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the executive producer said several months ago that if the actress does not come back, the writers have a backup plan. However, she did not reveal any hints on the details.

As for the other characters in TVD, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) is going to be more tempted by the darkness. This is going to cause a strain in the relationship between Stefan and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder). Damon is going to get frustrated with his brother and the road he wants to travel.

Also, expect Stefan and Caroline’s (Candice King) relationship to be tested to the extreme. It was stated that “Steroline” will go through several “dark, sad, powerful moments.” This whole situation is difficult for Stefan and Caroline on The Vampire Diaries. However, fans are hoping that they can make it through by the end of Season 8.

Don’t miss a new episode of #TVD directed by Paul Wesley, TONIGHT at 8/7c! A photo posted by The Vampire Diaries (@thecwtvd) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:38am PST

As for Matt Donovan (Zach Roerig), he and his father will try to work on their relationship. It wasn’t revealed exactly what to expect, but a hint was given that there will either be forgiveness or the two will move forward “in the right way.”

Regarding Bonnie on The Vampire Diaries, fans are wondering what is going to happen with her. She has been through so much, and viewers are wondering if things will turn out well for Kat Graham’s character. It was revealed that there is still magic within Bonnie. She just has to learn how to access and use it.

According to Spoiler TV, the synopsis for Season 8, Episode 8, titled “We Have History Together” has been released.

“Stefan and Damon attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she’ll later use as leverage to get Caroline to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara (guest star Alexandra Chando).”

What do you think is going to happen on The Vampire Diaries when it returns with the final episodes of Season 8? Will Nina Dobrev return before the season finale? How will the writers close the storyline in a satisfactory way if Elena Gilbert remains in her 60-year slumber?

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 returns to The CW network on January 13.

[Featured Image by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]