‘The Voice’ Fans Urge NBC To Cancel Season 13 If Blake Shelton & Adam Levine Don’t Return

The Voice Season 12 may not have kicked off yet, but fans are already urging NBC to pull the plug on Season 13 if veteran coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton fail to return for the second season of 2017.

A number of Voice fans have been taking to social media to make their feelings pretty clear ahead of the show’s return later this year amid rumors that Adam and or Blake may opt to sit out Season 13.

The speculation hit fever pitch on January 5 after a Voice fan account alluded the rampant rumors claiming that Shelton and Levine may quit the show, if only for a single season, after appearing in Season 12, causing Voice fans to hit back at reports suggesting the duo could be out.

“Dear [The Voice], as you’re largest Fan account on twitter I warn you that if these rumors about Blake and Adam leaving Season 13 are true then you better be prepared for the worst,” the Voice fan account @AfterTheVoiceUS tweeted out. “These fans want Adam and Blake, that’s what the show is! Choose wisely.”

The tweet attracted a whole lot of attention from fans of The Voice, who speculated about the possibility of Levine and Shelton not returning after Season 12. Some social media users even urged NBC to cancel the singing competition altogether if Blake and Adam do in fact quit.

“NO ONE can replace Blake and Adam, I would just not bother watching. What would be the point?” Voice fan @efleforte tweeted out in reply, while @katzer99 wrote on the social media site, “If Blake and Adam leave for season 13 I will not watch anymore. They are the reason I watch. Cancel it then.”

“@NBCTheVoice if Blake or Adam leave The Voice you need to cancel the show,” @RobinDePaul added.

While Season 13 of The Voice is still several months away from debuting, rumors have been swirling for weeks as to who could be forming the coaching panel ever since NBC announced that Miley Cyrus would be sitting out the upcoming round of shows to make way for Gwen Stefani but would be back for Season 13.

Paul Telegdy, the president of Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment, revealed the big Voice coaching shakeup news back in September, confirming that Stefani would be back with Levine, Shelton, and Alicia Keys for the first round of shows in 2017, while Cyrus would reclaim her chair later this year.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen [Stefani], Alicia [Keys], Blake [Shelton] and Adam [Levine] will bring to season 12,” Telegdy said on behalf of NBC and The Voice at the time, according to a statement obtained by E! News. “With Miley returning for season 13 we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

But while those behind the scenes at The Voice admitted that they were “ecstatic” ahead of the coming seasons, the announcement that Miley would not be returning for Season 12 sparked speculation that a nasty feud with her coaches could have been behind the decision to instead have her return later this year.

Radar Online alluded to drama between the cast on the Voice set, even citing a source who claimed that things were so bad between Miley and her coaches, namely Adam, that she could be the reason behind the big shakeup.

The site claimed just days after it was announced that Stefani would be replacing Cyrus on The Voice for Season 13 that “Adam does not really want to return if they bring Miley back,” adding amid the feud rumors that Levine “is that over it.”

The site’s Voice insider then went on to allege that Shelton could also be considering exiting the show alongside Levine and could even take girlfriend Gwen with him.

“Both Adam and Blake feel that they have run their course as judges,” the site’s source claimed of a possible major shakeup on The Voice for Season 13, adding that the duo were supposedly “highly considering both exiting at the same time, along with Gwen.”

NBC, The Voice, Adam, and Blake have all so far stayed tight-lipped as the quitting rumors continue to swirl, but rumors have already been circulating that both Jennifer Lopez and Christina Aguilera could be possible replacements should Levine, Shelton and Stefani exit after Season 12 of The Voice.

Would you still watch The Voice without Adam Levine and Blake Shelton?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]