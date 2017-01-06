NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Millsap To Pelicans? New Orleans May Trade Draft Picks To Get Atlanta Hawks All-Star PF

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest Atlanta Hawks power forward Paul Millsap may be headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Hawks getting multiple future draft picks in exchange for the 31-year-old All-Star.

Since debuting in the NBA as a second-round draft pick in 2006, Paul Millsap has made his name as a rugged rebounder at the power forward position. And while he enjoyed a productive career with the Utah Jazz, he truly became a household name with the Atlanta Hawks, joining the team for the 2013-14 season and playing in his first All-Star Game. He’s since played in a total of three All-Star Games and earned recognition for his ability to stop opposing players, making second-team All-Defensive last season.

While Millsap he continues to play at a high level, with averages of 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, he’s been the talk of several NBA trade rumors, including this new one linking him to a potential deal that may send him to New Orleans.

According to a report from The Bird Writes, Paul Millsap may be joining the Pelicans, with New Orleans giving up its 2017 protected first-round pick and a 2017 second-rounder previously acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers. But the Pelicans aren’t the only option looming as the NBA’s February 23 trade deadline approaches; reports also suggest the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings are interested in trading for Millsap.

The Paul Millsap trade rumors come just as reports suggest the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the process of acquiring shooting guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks, in exchange for small forward Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a 2019 first-round pick. According to Yahoo Sports’ The Vertical, the deal has yet to be finalized, as both the Cavs and the Hawks are looking for a third team to work with. The Cavs want to keep Dunleavy on their roster, while Atlanta, despite its willingness to let the trade push forward, isn’t too keen on having the 36-year-old Dunleavy due to management’s plans to “make the roster younger.”

Trading Paul Millsap to the Pelicans would be in line with Atlanta’s plans to get younger, and would, in turn, give New Orleans a quality power forward to line up alongside franchise forward/center Anthony Davis. As The Bird Writes noted, the Pelicans would be getting a quality two-way forward and the “best ‘win-now’ option possible,” while Davis will be getting the “best teammate (he) ever had in New Orleans” should the deal push forward. There’s also the fact that Millsap is a Louisiana native who could get to play for his home state.

The Bird Writes pointed out some potential drawbacks to the rumored Paul Millsap/Pelicans deal. For starters, there’s Millsap’s player option for the 2017-18 NBA season, effectively making him a free agent once the current season ends. The blog site also mentioned Millsap’s age (32 in February), which may make him a less-than-desirable long-term prospect, as well as the high price he may command once he becomes a free agent.

Meanwhile, it appears as if Millsap has been meeting with Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer to discuss the trade rumors that have been swirling around him. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Millsap chose not to discuss what he and Budenholzer had talked about, but that the Hawks’ main focus will still be on “winning games,” and on basketball in general.

“We talked holistically, big picture, basketball, typical conversation that Bud and I may have. We spoke. It was (important) for us to sit down and talk to each other, especially with everything that is circulating out there. Get back to what you have to do to focus on basketball.”

Indeed, the NBA trade rumors are circulating around Paul Millsap. But whether the Pelicans deal, or any of the other rumored trades push forward or not, he will be expected to provide immediate help on both ends of the court, even with his advancing age a bit of a concern.

