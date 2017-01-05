Nintendo Switch: Company To Make Presentations Over Two Days

With their official presentation of the Nintendo Switch coming soon, the company will reveal all there is to know about their upcoming console. Nintendo made the announcement earlier in December 2016, and it mentioned a single presentation that it would make on January 12, live from Tokyo. It had confirmed that it would reveal the Switch’s price, game lineup, system specs and more during the event, according to a Nintendo Semi-Annual Financial Results Briefing presentation.

Now they have revealed that there will be a second presentation for the Nintendo Switch — the Nintendo Treehouse Live — the following morning to elaborate more on the console and some of its games, according to Gamespot. Nintendo of America had confirmed on its Twitter account that the second presentation would begin at 9:30 a.m. EST, highlighting that it would focus on an in-depth look of the games that would be compatible with the Switch.

Join us at 9:30AM EST on 1/13 for Treehouse Live and an in-depth look at upcoming games featured in the Nintendo Switch Presentation. pic.twitter.com/0OMGtCJLW9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 5, 2017

There are currently only a few games that have been confirmed for the Nintendo Switch, including Dragon Quest XI and the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, we have yet to receive any official confirmation from Nintendo apart from what it showed in the Switch’s reveal trailer. The two upcoming presentations will change all that, as giving us an in-depth look at the first few games will play a large role in marketing the console to the audience.

As there have not been any official announcements from Nintendo on the games’ lineup, a few supposed leaks have made their way online that seemed to reveal games for the Switch. They turned out to be fake, as Daniel Vuckovic, with Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks, admitted that he hacked the EB Games Australia website to make it seem like Switch games were available for pre-order. It seemed to be legitimate enough, as Vuckovic used existing images to use as cover art for the supposed games.

Earlier today I was REALLY bored. I made these, and use Webdev tools to put it onto EB Games’ site. pic.twitter.com/wqZkSeGB3U — Daniel Vuckovic (@VOOK64) January 2, 2017

With fans waiting impatiently to hear of a legitimate first look at games, more have gone to make their own mock-ups using the Nintendo Switch box template. Though theirs were evidently never to be taken seriously, it shows people’s anxiousness for more news.

Nintendo has always been one for presenting unique ideas and being different, hence why their consoles have been so different than their competitors’. However, it did not have the effect that the company had desired, especially with the advent of mobile and tablet gaming. Nintendo’s previous console, the Wii U, were major disappointments in comparison to its Xbox and PlayStation competition.

Extremely poor sales for the Wii U was a major factor in Nintendo suffering one of its worst financial fiscal years. In fact, it turned out to be the company’s lowest-selling game console, according to the Nintendo website. Shigeru Miyamoto, creative fellow at Nintendo, gave his opinion to Fortune on why the concept of the Wii U did not work out.

“I feel like people never really understood the concept behind Wii U and what we were trying to do. I think the assumption is we were trying to create a game machine and a tablet and really what we were trying to do was create a game system that gave you tablet-like functionality for controlling that system and give you two screens that would allow different people in the living room to play in different ways.”

Therefore, the Switch is the company’s attempt to — in a manner of speaking — get back into the console game. Nintendo is hoping for better sales with the Switch than it received for the Wii U and hope its marketing will do a better job at selling the console to the market. It remains to be seen if the new console can change people’s minds about Nintendo with its hybrid Switch console that also acts as a handheld, giving players the capability of continuing their games on the go. It will release sometime in March 2017.

[Featured Image by Nintendo]