Golden Globe Award 2017: Who Will Win And Where To Watch?

As film awards season comes to an end, there are still two major ceremonies left – Golden Globe Award and The Academy Awards also known as Oscar. The 74th annual Golden Globe Award ceremony is set to start on Sunday, January 8. This is where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will recognize the best in film and television. If you’re looking forward to seeing the sexiest Hollywood actors and actresses and how their outfits. Or, if you’re interested in the results and reactions to this year awards, then stay tuned and keep your eyes open and mouth closed because you never know how it all can turn out.

Where to Watch Golden Globe Award 2017?

The Tonight Show star Jimmy Fellon will host the prestigious Golden Globe Award show, which will air on January 8 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, as Rolling Stone reports. While Jimmy Fellon is not new to hosting events, he will have the pleasure of running this show, which hasn’t changed host in over seven years. So, hopefully, he will bring some life and color into this venue. Those interested in evening gowns of world-famous celebrities should join the show early to watch them arrive at the event. NBC will broadcast the Golden Globes Arrival Special at 7 p.m. EST. You can also join Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest on Red Carpet Live which will air on E! at 6 p.m. EST, to follow all the new fashion trends of this year.

Amongst the biggest favorites of this year to win in film categories are La La Land with seven nominations, followed closely by Moonlight with six nominations, and Manchester by the Sea with five nominations. The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Night Manager have the most nominations in TV categories, five and four respectively.

Who are The Most Likely To Win?

So it wouldn’t be a big surprise for La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, – romantic musical about dreams and hopes in the big city, to collect the majority of the awards in the most important nominations, including best director, screenplay and lead actor and actress.

Even though, some critics disagree saying that, for instance, in the nomination for The Best Leading Actor – Comedy/Musical, Ryan Gosling is not the most deserving nominee. In fact, many are actually Naming Colin Farrel, a star of black comedy The Lobster, the person who deserves to be acknowledged, for his outstanding performance. However, regarding other nominations, there are no doubts that La La Land will receive it’s well deserved Golden Globes, especially when they compete against Deadpool in several major categories

Responding to last year’s scandal around The Academy Awards and its lack of diversity amongst nominees, the 74th annual Golden Globe Award 2017 definitely will not be accused of the same thing. In the main categories, there is a big variety of actors who might be honored, including Viola Davis and Denzel Washington, both nominated for their performance in the movie Fences, an adaptation of August Wilson’s play about race and family relations; Dev Patel for his performance at Lion; Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali received acknowledgement for their parts at Moonlight, and several others famous actors, directors, and musicians. So, as its looking so far there shouldn’t be a diversity issue coming to the light at this year’s ceremony.

Sylvester Stallone Daughters Will Continue Old Tradition

The tradition of honoring the brightest and most talented children of famous Hollywood stars came to life at 1963, where Miss Golden Globe title was created. Chosen starlets have to help hand out the trophies and escort winners on and off stage. This year three ladies will be honored with this title – daughters of Sylvester Stallone. Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia Stallone will appear on the stage of Golden Globe Award 2017 ceremony and will have their fair chance to impress millions of viewers all over the world!

Stay tuned and watch the ceremony on January 8 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC!

[Photo by danbreckwoldt/iStock]