Angelina Jolie Allegedly Moves For A Third Time, Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Livid’

Angelina Jolie is reportedly having trouble establishing a stable home base for her six children, and according to a new report, her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, isn’t happy about it.

Following her recent trip to Aspen with her kids, news of Angelina Jolie’s latest move has hit the web.

“Angelina Jolie has moved with her children to a new Malibu rental,” an insider told Hollywood Life on January 5. “This marks the third time Angelina has moved with her many kids since announcing a divorce from Brad and moving out of the home they shared in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.”

When Angelina Jolie left husband Brad Pitt in September and proceeded to file for divorce, she and her children moved into a mansion on Point Dume in Malibu, California. As Hollywood Life revealed to readers, the home, which was owned by producer Bryan Singer, cost the 41-year-old actress a whopping $95,000 per month. Weeks later, Angelina Jolie relocated to another home nearby owned by friend Ron Meyer, the father of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, who recently split from actor Tobey Maguire.

While Angelina Jolie enjoyed two different homes in Malibu late last year, she has reportedly moved once again, and as she and her family kick off 2017, they are getting acquainted with their third Malibu home. However, this time around, they are even further from the Los Feliz home where Brad Pitt lives, and he is said to be “livid.”

“Brad is furious that [Angelina Jolie] is constantly moving the children around during this challenging time for them,” the insider continued. “Brad is worried about the kids having no stability and wants Angelina to settle down somewhere, preferably in Beverly Hills and closer to him.”

“Brad has been pleading with [Angelina Jolie] to give the children a permanent home somewhere in LA so they can have structure and a routine,” the source added. “He feels it is the only way they can start healing together as a family.”

Angelina Jolie currently has primary custody of their children and Pitt has been spending time with them on a limited basis and under the supervision of a monitor.

As Brad Pitt is reportedly “livid” with his soon-to-be ex-wife’s behavior with their children, the kids are said to be just as upset about being away from their former family home in Los Feliz. In fact, a report months ago claimed the children were unhappy about being kept away from their old house.

“Angelina Jolie has been struggling with keeping the kids happy,” an insider told Hollywood Life in November. “It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick. The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

The source went on to reveal that the Los Feliz home shared by Jolie and Pitt was where the former couple’s children have spent the majority of their childhoods. At the home, the kids had access to a skate ramp on their property, which was built by their actor dad. The home also boasts a room for each of the six kids.

Although Angelina Jolie and her former partner had several homes during their marriage, it was their Los Feliz pad that reportedly felt most like home for their children.

“[Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt] may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home,” the source added.

