Mariah Carey Turns To Boy Toy Bryan Tanaka For Comfort As Rumors Surface She Was High During Nightmare NYE Performance

Mariah Carey is looking for some extra comfort following her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance on live TV. The singer has allegedly turned to Bryan Tanaka, her young lover, while she deals with rumors that she was actually high during the concert.

Daily Mail reports that Carey was spotted exiting a hotel in New York with her 33-year-old man on Monday. Carey managed a quick smile for the cameras in what was her first public appearance since walking off stage amidst technical difficulties. In a letter written by Carey’s longtime manager, Stella Bulochnikov, the singer claims that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged her performance.

“You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win,” the letter allegedly reads. “AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM ON STAGE IN REAL TIME. THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE (sic).”

Bulochnikov added: “We told them [the stage managers] that the in-ears were not working 10 minutes before the performance. They then changed the battery pack, and they were still not working on the frequency four minutes before the show. We let them know again, and they just kept counting her down and reassuring her that they will work as soon as they go live, which never happened – at which point she pulled them out but could not hear the music over the crowd.”

Of course, Dick Clark Productions claim that they did not intentionally sabotage the performance. While they admitted that technical glitches occur from time to time, they deny airing Carey’s mishap for added media attention.

“In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance,” the company shared.

To make matters worse, Radar Online reports that Carey was spotted shopping at a weed store in Colorado days before the New Year’s Eve concert. The owner of The Original Leaf, Jesse Miller, claims that Carey visited his Aspen location on Christmas Eve.

“Her first visit, she just walked in. And honestly nobody recognized her, none of the other shoppers,” Miller explained. “My budtender recognized her, and helped her, and told her next time to call if she wants to shop unimpeded.”

Celebrity appearances are not uncommon at marijuana shops in Colorado. After all, the drug is legal in the state, which is also a popular vacationing spot for many of Hollywood’s top stars.

Despite the fact that Mariah Carey purchased weed prior to the concert, Miller isn’t convinced the drug played a part in her debacle. “As someone in the industry, I think it’s a ridiculous assumption, because I know all those kinds of people that have been in here and partake in this stuff, and for the most part, from stagehands to superstars, everybody uses cannabis,” he explained.

Despite the weed rumors, an inside source told Us Magazine that production and technical issues were at the root of Carey’s problems. Things got so bad during the performance that Carey eventually walked off stage while background vocals played on.

Fans were quick to criticize the singer for the poor performance on social media. In response, Carey told her Twitter followers, “S—t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

According to Us Magazine, co-host Jenny McCarthy just bashed Carey’s performance, calling it a “train wreck” on her SiriusXM radio show Tuesday. McCarthy has co-hosted the New Year’s Eve bash for seven straight years and didn’t hold back about Carey’s awful performance.

“Mouths are hanging open. Everyone is shocked. We only gave you a shortened version of that. We had to go through another song of her walking around,” she said. “The truth of the matter is Mariah didn’t do a sound check. … She did whatever you would call, like, a dance move rehearsal holding her gold microphone, and she stood off to the side of the stage while she had a stand-in do a sound check.”

Whose side are you on – Mariah Carey or Dick Clark Productions?

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION]