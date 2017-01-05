Kenya Moore And Matt Jordan: Why ‘RHOA’ Star Finally Ended Their Relationship

Kenya Moore has been somewhat secretive about her relationship with Matt Jordan. One minute she’s done with him and the next minute she’s giving him a second chance. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore has tried to work things out with Matt and she wanted to give him a chance to change. She was surprised to learn that he couldn’t control his anger and she really wanted him to get help for his random outbursts. However, Matt kept blaming Moore for his issues and the two eventually split up.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she’s completely done with Jordan. Even though Moore has given him second chances before, she recently told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she’s completely done with him. Kenya received plenty of support after Jordan was caught busting down her garage door. Even viewers who didn’t like her wanted her to get some help with her relationship.

“When Kenya and Matt got together we were genuinely happy that they found each other. Now they are not together,” Andy Cohen told viewers this week on Watch What Happens Live, asking Kenya if they were indeed broken up, to which she replied “yes.”

Is Kenya Moore Done with Matt Jordan? She’s Giving a Definitive Answer https://t.co/a66zAtHkKS pic.twitter.com/B5wdeB6amo — Bravotv (@Bravotv) January 5, 2017

Before The Real Housewives of Atlanta started filming this season, Kenya and Matt traveled to Mexico together for a week away. The cameras were not present on this trip, but Moore reveals that Matt kicked down a hotel door because he thought that she was texting other guys. He also broke a pair of her sunglasses. When they returned home, Kenya Moore gave him a second chance and they started filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta again. But things didn’t exactly go smoothly and he ended up kicking in her garage door.

“I’m not going to be in the presence of someone who can’t control their anger,” Kenya has explained about her relationship with Jordan, to which Andy Cohen questioned whether Moore would give him a third chance, as she had already given him a chance after Mexico to work on his anger management issues.

But Kenya Moore isn’t about to give someone a third chance. When Cohen asked her if they were indeed completely over, she replied with yes once again. She has no interest in getting back together with someone, who can’t control his anger in difficult situations. And it sounds like Jordan himself has also moved on, as he recently posted a picture of himself with another woman on social media.

But Moore has been vocal about her relationship with Jordan on both the show and in her Bravo blog. And she has revealed that she can’t reason with a man who isn’t willing to change his ways.

#RHOA‘s Kenya Moore pulls gun on three trespassers at her home: ‘I have a right to protect myself’ https://t.co/9I8oXHAlWA pic.twitter.com/rRqd811Q08 — People Magazine (@people) January 2, 2017

“I just wanted him to admit to his illness and have an honest conversation about getting help. I have been the most honest and raw this season that I have ever been, and there is NEVER an excuse for violence,” Kenya Moore has revealed in her Bravo blog for the show, adding that she has learned many things about Jordan after their split that has caused her to lose trust in him.

“Matt is now saying he’s an actor among other ridiculous claims…another example of his abusive ways. Since these scenes were filmed months ago, the viewers will see me struggling with Matt on what is the right choice for me. I have done a lot of things in my life I am ashamed of, but I am most ashamed at myself for staying with this man and for letting down the women and young girls that look up to me. It doesn’t compare to the inner struggle I have had with myself. Thank you for all your well wishes, prayers, and love. To the women who are in relationships where they feel afraid, threatened, or intimidated on any level at any time, leave and never look back,” Kenya reveals in her Bravo blog.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s decision to end her relationship with Matt completely?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz]