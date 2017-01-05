Jennifer Lopez Teases ‘Surprises’ For 2017: Is She A Coach On ‘The Voice’ Season 13? [Rumors]

Jennifer Lopez is teasing that fans can expect more “surprises” from her in 2017 as rumors swirl that she could be appearing as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

Lopez made the cryptic remark about her big year of surprises on Instagram on January 1, where she listed her huge TV projects for the year, all of which are set to air on NBC in 2017, and teased that there are more to come.

“Looking at 2017 like… mmmhmmm u gonna get it…” Jennifer captioned the shot of herself uploaded to the social media site on New Year’s Day, hashtagging her upcoming NBC TV projects Shades of Blue, World of Dance, and Bye Bye Birdie as well as her popular Las Vegas residency show “All I Have” and her as yet untitled upcoming Spanish language album.

“Thats just the beginning,” Lopez then mused in the snap’s caption, teasing her almost 56 million followed that there would be “more surprises to come” alongside the hashtags #stayfocused and #stayhumble.

Though Lopez did not list The Voice as one of her upcoming projects for 2017, Jennifer’s admission that fans can expect “more surprises to come” came just days after Lopez’s name was thrown into the mix as a potential new coach on Season 13 of The Voice, set to debut in the second half of this year.

Hollywood Life was first to allege that Jennifer could be a potential new face on the popular singing competition, admitting that Lopez has a great relationship with NBC and would be the perfect candidate to take over one of the show’s famous red revolving chairs due to her past judging experience on Fox’s American Idol.

According to the site, Lopez “would consider” becoming a coach on The Voice now that American Idol wrapped its fifteenth and final season last year after serving as a judge on Seasons 10, 13, 14, and 15.

“Jennifer would be great on The Voice,” the site said of Lopez, adding that Jennifer, who’s currently rumored to be dating Drake, “would be an amazing mentor or judge to the contestants” due to her past experience on The Voice’s formerly rival show.

The site also noted that all of Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming TV projects she alluded to on Instagram are set to air on NBC this year while also noting that Jennifer has a “wonderful relationship” with the network, which has been The Voice’s home since it first debuted in 2011.

“A role for Jennifer on The Voice wouldn’t be surprising at all,” Hollywood Life added of Jennifer’s potential new TV gig for 2017.

However, a source close to Lopez also revealed to the site that Jennifer is actually anticipating that American Idol could potentially return to TV sometime in the future and is hoping to reclaim her seat, potentially alongside fellow judges Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr., possibly at the detriment of a gig on The Voice.

“Jennifer anticipates that American Idol will return in a few years,” the source close to the superstar claimed of the Lopez’s hopes to see the once juggernaut show back on TV, adding that should American Idol come back, Jennifer “wants to be there for its return” and would even consider saying no to The Voice if it meant returning to her former show.

Neither Jennifer nor NBC have spoken out regarding the speculation that she could be joining The Voice for Season 13, though rumors have been swirling for months as to who could be sitting on the coaching panel alongside previously announced returnee Miley Cyrus.

In addition to Lopez’s name being thrown into the mix for Season 13, Christina Aguilera has also been rumored to return to The Voice after sitting out Seasons 11 and 12, while sources are claiming that veteran coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton could allegedly potentially wave bye bye to the series after 12 seasons.

Would you like to see Jennifer Lopez as a coach on Season 13 of The Voice?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]