Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Riding Media Hype Over Split

Veteran actor Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of trying to milk whatever exposure she gets from the court proceedings as the actress reportedly seeks to revisit the divorce settlement.

On Dec. 30, the Danish Girl actress filed for a Request for Order plea to implement the $7 million settlement that they previously agreed on.

Apparently, according to the court documents, Johnny Depp has not lived up to his part of the bargain.

“Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied,” the court documents said, as posted on Yahoo.

Depp, she added, has been delaying the resolution of the case which in turn hostages her life. “I want my life back. I want to be divorced now,” the plea added.

However, lawyer Laura Wasser, legal counsel for Johnny Depp, claimed that Amber Heard’s motion has no legal standing. In fact, she said that it’s a “blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame” and “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees,” according to NYMag.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his legal team have demanded $100,000 from the actress for attorney’s fees as a result of her filing for Request for Order motion.

Amber Heard’s lawyer dragged Johnny Depp for asking Amber to pay 100k for fees & deduct 100k from her charity donation.???? pic.twitter.com/frohzjSWbc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 23, 2016

The response also described this latest filing from Amber Heard as a “last ditch effort to garner media attention and somehow further her public persona by virtue of proximity to Johnny Depp.”

“From the inception of this dissolution Amber has sought to build a case in the court of public opinion,” it added.

Through Heard’s lawyer, Pierce O’Donnell, the actress allegedly stated that “Johnny seems to wish to prolong this proceeding as a means of punishing me.”

O’Donnell called for ‘the prompt dissolution of marriage’ while the 53-year-old actor “frustrated the final settlement of this matter at every turn through his relentless, mean-spirited campaign against Heard.” He has supposedly been blocking their attempts to reach a working settlement.

“Indeed, if (Depp) were truly interested in settlement (rather than in perpetuating his feud with (Heard) and forcing her to pay attorneys’ fees),” the motion from Amber Heard read, “He would have devoted his efforts to completing the required two forms of settlement, which still lack complete signatures from his attorneys, and would have cooperated in other actions required by the DPM (Deal Point Memorandum), rather than wasting the resources of the Court with this bad faith request.”

In August last year, Heard announced that she will donate the $7 million she will get from her ex-husband to a charity that works with abused women. However, some are claiming that this was just a ruse in order to debunk all the reports about her marriage to the actor after a whirlwind romance.

In a statement she released after announcing the donation, Amber Heard said, “As described in the restraining order and divorce settlement, money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully, help those less able to defend themselves.”

In response, NYMag reported that Johnny Depp pulled a fast one on Amber Heard by writing a check directly to the charities instead of directly to his former wife. He also has been hedging on paying the $6.7 million balance out of the agreed divorce settlement.

