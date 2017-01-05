Katie Holmes Is Not Controlling Suri’s Social Circle By ‘Screening’ Her Potential Playmates [Debunked]

Katie Holmes is understandably protective of Suri Cruise that she allegedly insists on screening kids who want to come near her. According to a report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, friends are reportedly concerned for Suri because she doesn’t get to socialize with children her age.

“Is Katie Holmes keeping her daughter Suri Cruise in a bubble? That’s what fans can’t help but wonder, as there’s a new report that says the Hollywood actress and her overprotective ways are affecting Suri’s childhood. In fact, insiders are worried that Suri’s well being might be at stake simply because Katie doesn’t allow her to play with friends her own age.”

OK! via Gossip Cop echoed the website’s claims. As per its so-called source, the Dawson’s Creek actress “insists on vetting any kids and their families before they’re allowed to hang out with Suri. It’s driven a lot of Suri’s friends away, not that she had many to begin with.”

Suri allegedly “feels very lonely” even if her mother constantly takes her shopping or brings her to amusement parks. What she reportedly yearns for is a normal life with play dates. Gossip Cop, however, dismissed the inaccurate reports because Katie herself has taken Suri out with her pals several times.

Last November, Katie even shared an Instagram photo of Suri with a friend. The pair appeared to be in a baking session. They willingly posed for the camera with their frosting-smeared hands.

Strong little girls that will become strong women. Let's keep fighting to make it a better world for our children❤️ A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 14, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

It should be noted as well that if Katie wants to keep Suri in a shell, she wouldn’t send her to a private school in Chelsea, New York where there are hundreds of students.

In a recent interview with Modern Luxury via Us Weekly, the All We Had director said that she puts Suri above all. “When I go to an event, I leave at 10 p.m. because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable,” Katie remarked.

The report that she’s a hindrance to Suri’s normal childhood likewise does not add up to her statement about her first priority in life.

“We do a lot of cousin time with my nieces and nephews. I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it’s my main job right now.”

Tom Cruise still hasn’t reconnected with his daughter. Some hoped that he would set aside differences over the holidays to visit Suri. Many can’t help but voice out that the Top Gun actor is missing out a lot on Suri’s growth.

A deposition previously took place in Las Angeles in which Elizabeth McNamara, the attorney representing Bauer Publishing, asked Tom why he didn’t get in touch with Suri. It can be remembered that Tom sued In Touch for its cover story that he abandoned Suri after his divorce from Katie.

As reported by People, Tom said that it was impossible to meet Suri because of his filming schedule. He argued that despite his inability to be with her, he found ways to reach out specifically through the use of a phone. Back then, he said he’s thankful that “Suri is a very happy child, and confident, and has a good sense of herself.”

It remains unknown if Tom’s reason is the same because reports have been circulating that he hasn’t seen Suri for more than three years now. The Jack Reacher star allegedly does not initiate contact even if he is working close to where Suri is.

[Featured Image by Star Max via AP Images]