Joseline Hernandez Post-Baby Body, Stevie J Calls Her A Great Mom, Ends Feud

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez gave birth to her first child Bonnie Bella. The reality TV star didn’t let her pregnancy stop her from working out in the gym and it looks like it paid off. The Puerto Rican Princess showed off her post-baby body on Instagram showing her flat stomach, while Stevie J is on daddy duty with his new daughter Bonnie Bella:

When your baby is 4 days old! And you looking like this ???????????????? #milfmoney #specialdelivery #vh1 #lahhatl #puertoricanprincess #baddestputa A photo posted by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

It looks like Stevie J and Joseline are back on speaking terms after they were spotted out together getting a meal. Stevie J who is currently starring in Leave It to Stevie posted an Instagram picture of himself and Bonnie. However, you wil not get to see the baby’s face until Joseline’s delivery special airs on VH1. A release date for her new series that will follow her pregnancy is yet to be announced.

Dab! #BonnieBella A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Stevie J and Joseline were feuding throughout her pregnancy as the Grammy-winning producer was not sure he was the father of the baby. They also made several inflammatory accusations against each other. Joseline accused Stevie of molesting his daughter and in turn, The Bad Boy producer demanded that she is psychologically evaluated and accused her of abusing drugs during her pregnancy.

It seems as though Stevie has changed his tune. He told TMZ that Joseline is a great mom and that is he going to be off house arrest later this month. He says that it is no longer interested in feuding with Joseline and he wants to focus on being a great parent. He went on to reveal that he was friends with Joseline before they started a relationship.

Stevie J Calls Truce with Joseline for Baby's Sake (VIDEO) https://t.co/cRtPpHgqcG — International News (@depricenigent) January 5, 2017

Stevie J is currently in a relationship with Faith Evans; however, it is not clear as to whether they are still together. In his series Leave It to Stevie, the producer stated that he has been friends with Faith for about 20 years and wants to be in a relationship with her. He confirmed in a radio interview that there are in the early stages of their relationship and you can see how things turn out in his VH1 series.

Both Joseline and Stevie are returning to Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, despite rumors that they have departed from the series. Stevie J has previously written off reignited their relationship; however, it looks like their relationship is getting better due to having a daughter in Bonnie Bella.

I'm so happy! My daughter Bonnie'Bella is a precious gift. Can't stop looking at her ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????I'm in love ???? — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) December 29, 2016

It is unclear at this point is Joseline’s daughter will get to know her siblings. Fellow Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Mimi Faust revealed in an interview that she is not willing to have a relationship with Joseline due to her comments about Stevie J. When asked whether her daughter Eva will have a relationship with Joseline’s child, Mimi responded with the following:

“Not if I can help it. I want nothing to do with that woman, or her child. I’m sorry, she has done the most horrible things to me. She’s done horrible things to my family. She’s made serious serious accusations about my daughter, her father, her grandfather. It’s disgusting. I absolutely want nothing to do with her. Ever. Ever. Ever. Nor my child. So, unless that child is of age and can go somewhere on its own, and she has nothing to do with it, maybe then yes, but if my daughter has to be around her again, that’s not happening. Ever again in life.”

You will have to tune into the next season of LHHATL to find out if Mimi and Joseline can end their feud.

[Featured Image by Moses Robinson/Getty Images]