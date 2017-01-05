Season 2 of Stranger Things: Release Date, Returning and New Cast Members Revealed

If you have binge-watched season 1, you are probably wondering when Stranger Things Season 2 is coming out. Fans can expect a release date in Summer 2017 and an official air date is yet to be announced. However, due to its popularity, you can bet that Stranger Things is a priority in the Netflix schedule. Director Shawn Levy confirmed in an interview that Stranger Things Season 2 will not be release before summer. Therefore, you can expect the series to return around July 2017.

The kids including Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven are expected to return. If you recall in season 1, Eleven disappeared after appearing to destroy the monster from the Upside Down world. Detective Hopper teased her survival by leaving her favorite snacks in the woods. Therefore, it is not clear how Eleven will return or whether she will have limited screen time or not.

There are also several new cast members joining season 2 of Stranger Things. New characters Billy and Max will be portrayed by Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink respectively. Director Shawn Levy told Collider that the focus will be around the original cast members; however, the new cast member will play central role in the new season:

“And there are several new characters who I think several of them are going to be new fan-favorites because they’re great, great new characters. But we are definitely sticking primarily with our core group, and what is different, how are they changed from the experience of last season… maybe ‘normal’ is never possible again.”

There is going to be a time jump about the second season is going to begin about a year after the event of season 1. Will Byers will also be upgraded to a main cast member as he was kidnapped during most of the first season.

Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings has also been cast in season 2 of Stranger Things. He will portray a nerd who went to school with Hopper and Joyce. Another interesting character is Ronan who will be portrayed by Danish actress Linnea Berthelsen. According to Entertainment Weekly, Ronan is “an emotionally damaged, magnetic young woman who suffered a great loss as a child. Although she does not live in Hawkins, she is mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab…”

Brett Gelman will play the new character Murray Bauman, “a disgraced journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist who is investigating a cold case in the small Indiana town.” It is expected that this new character will slowly find out that there is some truth to his beliefs as Hawkins is a strange town indeed.

Stranger Things Season 2 will have nine episodes and the current episode titles are as follows:

MadMax

The Boy Who Came Back To Life

The Pumpkin Patch

The Palace

The Storm

The Pollywog

The Secret Cabin

The Brain

The Lost Brother

The first episode will likely introduce Sadie Sink’s new character Max, who is reportedly a tomboy and tougher than she looks. The Secret Cabin is suspected to be the episode in which Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven returns or suggest that she may be in a cabin somewhere in the woods where Hopper left her some eggos in the finale of season 1.

Season 2 will be set in the 1980’s and there will be some cultural references to classic movies and characters of that era. The Duffer Brothers will continue their role as showrunners and have stated that more details about the Upside Down will emerge as the series continues.

You can also expect some details about what happened during the time jump to be revealed in each of the nine episode of Stranger Things Season 2.

