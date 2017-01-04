40 Reasons Barack Obama Will Go Down As One Of America’s Coolest Presidents Ever

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tabitha Shiflett and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s been a long, memorable eight years. From the legalization of gay marriage to becoming the very first president to win the Nobel Peace Prize, Barack Obama accomplished so much during his time in office.

Obama made the seemingly impossible possible when he became America’s very first black president. He’s a relentless advocate for women’s rights, including reproductive rights. He nominated Loretta Lynch for Attorney General – the first black woman to hold the position. He fought (and won) for healthcare reform with the Affordable Care Act. He actively helped legalize same-sex marriage. He’s an amazing singer.

He read letters from ordinary Americans and then invited them to dinner. He signed the Claims Resolution Act of 2010, which provides black and Native American farmers with $4.6 billion in government funding after they were previously denied loans and resource royalties owed to them for decades. He ordered for the capture and killing of Osama Bin Laden. He handled the scrutiny over his nationality and religion with grace (and humor).

He invited the Kid President to the White House and gave him a personal tour.

He and Joe Biden are the definition of #FriendshipGoals. He signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which helps combat pay discrimination against women. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” He let a little boy feel his hair after the boy asked, “I want to know if my hair is just like yours.” He has an amazing sense of humor.

His administration is the most diverse in history. He issued a memorandum extending benefits to the partners of gay and lesbian federal employees. He expanded embryonic stem cell research, once restricted under the Bush administration, which lead to groundbreaking work in areas including spinal injury treatment and cancer. He’s the first president to hold a live White House webcast, giving the public the chance to ask him questions via social media. His personal life is scandal-free. He signed an executive order that banned torture of prisoners and detainees. He issued an executive order establishing the White House Office Of Urban Affairs, designed to promote new policies to strengthen cities across the country. “Obama Out.”

He commuted the prison sentences of more women and men than the last nine presidents combined.

BREAKING: @POTUS just commuted the sentences of 214 additional people, surpassing the past 9 presidents combined. pic.twitter.com/mpr78ANJvX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 3, 2016

He supported veterans by signing a historic $78 billion tuition assistance GI Bill and increased funding for the S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He loves and supports his wife Michelle.

Twenty years ago today, I married the love of my life and my best friend. Happy anniversary, Michelle. -bo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2012

He visited Flint, Michigan to see firsthand what the citizens were/are going through. He signed the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which makes it a federal crime to assault anyone based on sexual or gender identification. He nominated Sonia Sotomayor to the Supreme Court, making her the first Hispanic ever to serve as a justice. He gave $330 million in stimulus money to pay two consortia of states and universities to create competing versions of new K-12 student performance tests based on psychometric research. He signed the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act, which boosts the Food and Drug Administration’s budget by $1.4 billion and expands its regulatory responsibilities to include an increasing number of food inspections. He had the Justice Department investigate Ferguson Police twice for their history of racist behavior. He gave a beautiful eulogy to Rev. Pinckney after the Charleston church attack. He slow-jammed the news with Jimmy Fallon.

He repealed the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. He reformed the NSA with the USA Freedom Act. “Don’t boo. Vote.” Beyoncé sang at his second inauguration.

[Feature Image by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images]