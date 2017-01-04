Donald Trump And Wikileaks: In 2010, The President-Elect Called It ‘Disgraceful,’ Recommended ‘Death Penalty Or Something’

In 2016, Wikileaks arguably benefited Donald Trump more than any other American. While the whistle-blowing organization was wrong when it deemed that Hillary Clinton would be POTUS because “presidents are selected, not elected,” Wikileaks’ constant attacks on Clinton ultimately appeared to hand the White House to Trump on a silver platter.

Throughout the 2016 election, Donald Trump has been a rabid supporter of Wikileaks, taking to Twitter to show support for the organization and seemingly validate the accuracy of the information they dumped on the public.

The Wikileaks e-mail release today was so bad to Sanders that it will make it impossible for him to support her, unless he is a fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2016

In fact, just today it was reported by RedState that Donald Trump believes Wikileaks’ Julian Assange that Russia is not the Wikileaks’ source, tweeting out support for the disgraced Wikileaks founder and accused sex offender on Twitter. Donald Trump’s stance on Russia is utterly contradictory to that of U.S. intelligence agencies, agencies that have argued that Russia hacked the U.S. election to sway its outcome in order to inexplicably ensure a President Trump.

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" – why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

While Donald Trump currently appears to be Wikileaks’ most fervent, high-profile supporter, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, just a few short years ago, the President-elect called Wikileaks “disgraceful.” In a 2010 interview, Trump even recommended that those behind Wikileaks suffer the “death penalty” for their actions.

Seriously.

I’m so old I remember when Donald Trump wanted the death penalty for Wikileaks. https://t.co/FlIjGKMqKJ — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 4, 2017

As CNN reports, in the aftermath of the shocking 2016 election, the 2010 interview has been unearthed. In it, Donald Trump discusses Wikileaks with Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade. During the interview, Kilmeade brought up Wikileaks; at the time, the organization had risen to notoriety in conjunction with Pfc. Chelsea (aka Bradley) Manning. Wikileaks had just publicly released thousands of classified videos and documents provided to the organization by Manning.

In response, then-reality TV star Trump had a few harsh words about Wikileaks, and even a suggestion for how the people behind the organization should be punished for their “disgraceful” actions.

“I think it’s disgraceful, I think there should be like death penalty or something.”

Check out Trump’s 2010 stance on Wikileaks in the video below.

In the six years since Donald Trump called Wikileaks “disgraceful” and advocated the death penalty for the people pulling the strings at the so-called whistle-blowing organization, a lot has changed in his life. He has gone from reality a TV star real estate billionaire to a reality TV executive producer President elect. And far from cause him trouble in his transition, Wikileaks has seemingly devoted itself to ensuring his success.

In recent weeks, Donald Trump has been increasingly critical of the U.S. intelligence community, repeatedly shooting down allegations that Russia (in conjunction with Wikileaks) worked to get Trump elected. According to the FBI and CIA (among others), Russia worked to help Trump into office.

What’s more, the U.S. intelligence community has vehemently alleged that Russia was behind the hacks that allegedly undermined the 2016 U.S. election process. The information uncovered in those hacks was, according to intelligence agencies, provided to Wikileaks, which “dumped” the information at regular intervals throughout the election cycle.

Over the course of his successful presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly cited Wikileaks and the information it dumped, using the Wikileaks-sourced claims to attack both the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton as he strove to secure a November 8 victory.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump had a far different opinion of Wikileaks in 2010 than he does today (when the organization’s leaks are benefiting him heartily), the Trump transition team has not commented about his apparent change of heart.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Photo]