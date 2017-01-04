Mariah Brown Says She Became Homophobic Due To Confused Feelings About Being Gay

Just this week on a new episode of Sister Wives, Mariah Brown revealed that she is gay. Nobody knew about this, not even her mom, Meri Brown. Now, the star of Sister Wives is speaking out and sharing that it took her a bit to come to terms with the fact that she was gay. People spoke with Mariah and shared the details about what she had to say. Mariah grew up as a devout fundamentalist Mormon in a polygamous family, and being gay is not something they believe in.

Mariah said that the fear of being gay was actually hard on her.

She explained, “It was something I was so scared of in myself. If you were to ask me my biggest fear, it would have been to be gay.”

Mariah Brown remembers that when she was little and growing up in church, they were taught that being gay was wrong.

She said, “I remember being in church, and they talked about how being gay was bad. But none of that came from my parents. It was from church and the people I was around. One bishop told me gay people were selfish.”

The reality was that Mariah Brown wouldn’t even go there in her head and think that she might be gay. Mariah revealed that she actually had panic attacks and couldn’t sleep at night over the thoughts going on in her head. When Mariah Brown was a senior in high school, she started touring colleges and met someone who was gay, and that person’s story changed everything.

Mariah shared some details about her thoughts.

“That was sort of the start of realizing this is okay. My whole life I tried to shut it out. I was finally letting myself be real. I had this image I had to uphold, and when I started letting that go, I realized I didn’t have to be the person I thought I had to be.”

Even though the fans just saw Mariah Brown tell her family about being gay, she shared that it happened just before Thanksgiving.

Her mom, Meri, has been silent about her thoughts, but she told People, “I’m so proud of her for having the strength.”

It sounds like the entire Brown family is okay with Mariah’s announcement, but the fans can’t wait to see it all play out on the episode next week.

Robyn Brown explained, “No matter what our religion says, what my heart says is that she is our daughter and she is a person, and she has a right to her truth.”

On the preview for next week, Mariah Brown’s family is seen talking about how they feel regarding the latest news. Kody talks about how he is just happy she knows herself.

After the episode on Sunday night, Mariah Brown went to her Twitter account and shared how the fans were making her feel with their support.

She said, “wow okay y’all making me cry with your support. thank you thank you thank you thank you.”

It has been less than a week since Mariah Brown announced to the world that she is gay, but it sounds like she is getting the support she wanted from fans — as well as members of her family.

