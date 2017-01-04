Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Funeral Details Revealed: ‘A Celebration Of Life’

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be laid to rest on Thursday in “a celebration of life” ceremony. Details have been revealed about the mother/daughter icons’ joint funeral service.

Radar Online has learned exclusive details about Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ funeral service as the family finalizes details.

“The family is holding a private memorial service for both Carrie and Debbie at Carrie’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday. “It is going to be a big celebration of life.”

Insiders close to the late Star Wars icon and her mother said that a fun, joyful affair would have been what Carrie and Debbie would have wanted.

Guests for the joint funeral service will not only include family members of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds but big Hollywood stars as well.

The mother and daughter actresses were such a big part of the industry that they will be missed by many. Fisher and Reynolds’ extended family includes the entertainment industry’s most elite members.

The burial plans for the mother and daughter are for them to be laid to rest side-by-side at Forrest Lawn Ceremony following the funeral ceremony.

David Cross & I ptending we know each other with a jar of something & other stuff….. — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 19, 2016

ABC News reported that the private memorial service for family and close friends would take place on Thursday.

The network spoke with Debbie Reynolds’ son and Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, on Friday in his first television appearance since his mother and sister died.

Carrie Fisher died on December 27 at just 60 years old after suffering a heart attack during an international flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher’s official cause of death has not been established. It is not known when that information will become available.

Sharon & our dogs, Gary & Ozzie, doing more pretending…….dogs moving too much — Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 19, 2016

The following day, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away the following day after suffering from a massive stroke.

Reynolds had suffered from similar strokes in the past, but Todd said that Debbie could not handle the loss of Carrie, having said in the past that she did not want to outlive her daughter.

“She said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.”

WATCH: "I knew that if Carrie wasn't going to survive… then Debbie wouldn't…" – Carrie Fisher's sister: — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 3, 2017

Carrie Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, had a big part in planning the joint funeral service, according to Todd.

Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Billie Lourd is said to be leaning on family and close friends after the tragic loss of her mother and grandmother within almost 24 hours of each other.

Carrie’s half sisters Joely and Tricia Fisher appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to talk about their family’s loss.

Joely said that Debbie Reynolds told her before Carrie died that she was praying for more time with her daughter.

“She kept saying that she wanted more time, and I knew that if Carrie wasn’t going to survive this, then Debbie would not. She would not last without her on the planet. She wouldn’t. And she didn’t.”

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds lived next door to one another in Beverly Hills, where the funeral service will be held this week.

A public commemoration is expected to come later, but there have been no further details about it.

