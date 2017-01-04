Carly And Evan From Bachelor In Paradise To Get Married This Year; Televised Wedding Coming Soon?

Carly and Evan from Bachelor in Paradise season 3 are planning to get married this year, and fans may get a chance to watch their nuptials on television.

The couple told Entertainment Today earlier this week that they have not settled on a date for their wedding yet, but it would take place this year. They revealed that they are still yet to decide whether to televise their marriage ceremony.

“That’s just one of those things that we have to just like work through,” Evan Bass said.

If Carly and Evan from Bachelor in Paradise do decide to televise their wedding, they would be following in the footsteps of Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert from season 2 of the reality TV series. Jade and Tanner got married in January last year in a ceremony that was aired in a special edition of The Bachelor on ABC.

Carly Waddell revealed that she is in charge of planning her marriage to Bass. Although the couple currently live together in Nashville, Tennessee, their wedding is likely to take place in California as Carly revealed that she has been hunting for venues in Napa.

Carly and Evan from Bachelor in Paradise season 3 have turned out to be one of the most popular couples on the show, but their relationship was not smooth sailing from the beginning. In the early days, the couple shared an awkward kiss after eating chili pepper. Evan also had to fake an illness to get closer to Carly. These efforts clearly paid off as the couple got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 3.

“I want to marry that girl for sure,” Bass said shortly before he proposed to Carly. “I see a life with her forever, and she’s amazing.”

Cuz we are setting a date, and excited about life together….so why not show it off ???? jacket @letterzbyon A photo posted by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Nov 23, 2016 at 7:50am PST

Carly and Evan from Bachelor in Paradise revealed that several people from the TV show would be present at their wedding including Jade Roper, Juelia Kinney, Nick Viall, Chris Harrison, and Vinny Ventiera.

While Carly is looking forward to having kids with Evan someday, she is currently bonding with his three sons. Waddell noted that his kids are drawn to Carly, and she is getting along with them.

“She’s taken them out, and she’ll take them to do fun things. If I have to stay at work a little late, she’ll hang with them. She’s really invested in the time it takes,” Waddell explained.

Go @titans ???????? A photo posted by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Nov 27, 2016 at 11:19am PST

While the relationship between Carly and Evan from Bachelor in Paradise is going great, the same cannot be said for the ties between some former ex-participants of the show. On Monday, Amanda Stanton confirmed that she has broken up with Josh Murray, Us Weekly reported. Amanda and Josh appeared on Bachelor in Paradise last year alongside Carly and Evan.

Stanton came forward to reveal that she had split with Josh due to speculations about the status of their relationship as the couple failed to appear on the special The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick on Sunday.

Stanton clarified that she and Josh were not trying to hide the fact that they had broken up, but had not found the right time to announce their decision to the public.

“We did break up. It’s been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn’t release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we’re together or if we’re not, and we’re not,” she said.

Meanwhile, Carly and Evan from Bachelor in Paradise recently wrote to Bustle to share their opinion on how Nick will perform as The Bachelor. They concluded that this season of the show is bound to be exciting.

“Using that intuition and depth of experience, I believe we will see Nick act decisively to let someone go where other Bachelors have waffled,” Evan wrote.

