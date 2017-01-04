Was Lisa Rinna Set Up By Dorit Kemsley On ‘RHOBH’?: ‘I Was The One Being Grilled’

Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson have become great friends over the past year. The two joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the same time and they have plenty of things in common. And over the past year, they have both lost a parent. While Eileen lost her mother last year before the reunion special, Rinna lost her father when the show was on hiatus in between seasons. The two may have dealt with the losses differently, but Rinna is now revealing that she felt set up by newcomer Dorit Kemsley.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Rinna is now revealing that she felt out of place when she was having dinner with Dorit and her husband, because they had plenty of things to say about how to grieve the loss of a parent. And while Rinna tried to keep her cool, she immediately told Eileen about the comments that were made about her.

“I thought it was kind of Dorit to invite me to her dinner party once she knew I was alone, and I graciously accepted, wanting to get to know both Dorit and PK better. However, if I didn’t know better, I could have sworn that instead of being invited to a dinner party, I was actually at a BBQ, and I was the one being grilled!” Lisa Rinna explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she felt that Dorit and her husband kept talking about things in hopes of getting Lisa to spill the details about her friend.

Of course, Rinna is referring to the way Eileen Davidson decided to handle the death of her mother. Davidson has revealed that she chose not to tell her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars about her mother’s death because she didn’t want to be treated any differently during the reunion special last year. Her mother had passed away just days prior and she didn’t want the ladies to hold back anything, as she wanted to work through each and every issue. But Lisa Rinna felt that the comments were harsh and that PK and his wife should respect that each person deals differently.

“I found the conversation I was engaged in with PK and Dorit to be rather surprising. I don’t believe anyone can ever tell you how you should feel or how you should grieve. Unless they have walked in your shoes, they have no idea what it’s like to lose a parent. Your process is your process, and no one can take that away from you or tell you how you should feel or act. No one,” Lisa Rinna explains, according to Bravo, revealing that she herself has dealt with the loss of a parent, as she recently lost her own father.

Of course, Rinna knows that life goes on after losing a parent, and she’s been working quite a bit with QVC to sell her clothing line. And she was working at QVC once again this week, which resulted in her skipping the lunch at Camille Grammer’s home.

“It’s great to see Camille doing so well! Her new home looks beautiful, she looks healthy and beautiful herself, and I couldn’t be more happy for her. She’s had her fair share of difficulty, and I find her to be an inspiration by how she’s managed to handle it all,” Lisa Rinna continues in her blog about how the ladies rallied around Camille Grammer, sharing that she wishes she could have been there, but she was busy with QVC again.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna’s blog about Dorit’s comments about Eileen’s loss? Do you think she was set up by the newcomer to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

