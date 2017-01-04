Kim Kardashian Removes Kanye West’s Last Name From Twitter And Instagram Amid Divorce Reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are facing rumors of a potentially looming divorce and earlier this week, the 36-year-old reality star added major fuel to the reports by removing her married last name from her Instagram and Twitter pages.

According to a new report, Kim Kardashian, who shares two children with husband West, daughter North West, 3, and son Saint West, 1, changed her social media usernames to “KimKardashian” after removing “West” from her title.

On January 3, the Huffington Post revealed that Kim Kardashian was no longer a “West” after removing her husband’s last name from her pages. However, hours after the reality star made the shocking move, she returned to Twitter and Instagram and restored her full name, including “West,” to her profiles.

As the outlet explained, the temporary removal of “West” from her titles came just hours after Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a sweet family video of herself, West and their kids. On Tuesday morning, Kim Kardashian posted the two-and-a-half-minute home video, which was set to Jeremih’s “Paradise,” on her app.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s alleged marital strife reportedly began months ago after she was robbed in Paris and he suffered a meltdown in Los Angeles. Just a short time after West’s hospitalization, which occurred before the Thanksgiving holiday, a source confirmed to People Magazine that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were reportedly living separately.

According to a family insider, Kanye West received treatment for several days at UCLA’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital before entering into outpatient care at a different location. The source also noted that Kim Kardashian was “overwhelmed” by the situation and concerned about West being around their kids.

“The last few months have been difficult for their marriage,” another insider told People Magazine. “They bicker a lot and things are not great.”

The insider claimed the weeks leading up to West’s hospitalization had been “very difficult,” which is understandable considering the stress of Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint at the start of West’s Saint Pablo Tour, which has since been canceled.

Following West’s sudden hospitalization in late November, Kim Kardashian was forced to cancel her scheduled appearance at the Angel Ball in New York City. While her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were seen at the event, she was forced to return to the west coast to be with her husband.

“Last night was a huge deal for [Kim Kardashian] returning to the spotlight,” the source said at the time. “She had been so excited about attending the ball with her mom and sisters, but as soon as she landed, she turned right back around to be by Kanye’s side. She had to go be with him as soon as possible.”

“[Kim Kardashian] still denies they are getting a divorce, but things are definitely not great between her and Kanye,” another insider continued to People Magazine. “Kanye is supposed to rest and focus on his mental health. Instead, he has had a very busy week and is done resting.”

In December, just a short time after he left the hospital, West attended an event in Los Angeles before jetting off to meet with President-elect Donald Trump.

“Kim acts annoyed. She also seems miserable and is spending a lot of time with her family,” the source claimed.

“[Kim Kardashian] and Kanye have been spending time together behind closed doors and no less than usual,” added the source. “They both do their own thing a lot of the time but they’re constantly checking in with each other about things — and especially about the kids.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]