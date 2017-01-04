Lisa Vanderpump On Dorit Kemsley: ‘RHOBH’ Star Standing By Newbie Despite Eileen’s Struggles

Lisa Vanderpump has been a huge supporter of Dorit Kemsley, as she’s the new housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Last year, Lisa felt that she didn’t have any friends on the show and she seriously considered leaving the highly successful show behind to focus on other ventures. But when Vanderpump managed to get her friend Dorit on the show, she decided to stick around. As it turns out, Dorit was a great addition for Lisa, as they can now stand together against her co-stars. And this week, Vanderpump is showing her loyalty to Kemsley, who was caught being wrong in older footage.

According to a new Bravo report, Lisa Vanderpump essentially points out that her friend may have misinterpreted something on the show. In fact, Lisa reveals that both Dorit and her husband, PK, interpreted the conversation about Eileen Davidson losing her mother differently, but she seems very forgiving. Maybe Vanderpump is one of those ladies who will quickly forgive and forget when it is about her friends, but will keep the grudge and the discussion going when it is about a co-star.

“It was a dinner party, I imagine, that as often happens stretched over many hours, so one might be forgiven if an accurate memory of what had transpired in conversation might be a little hazy so to speak…When we flash back, it compounds the fact that Dorit was inaccurate of her recollection,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that Eileen may have caused the confusion because she hadn’t been honest about losing her mother.

Of course, Davidson lost her mother just days before the reunion special was filmed last year. She has been very vocal about not saying anything to the ladies because she didn’t want to be treated any differently during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special. Eileen has revealed that she didn’t want pity from the other ladies and she didn’t want them to go easy on her because her mother had passed away. And now, Lisa Vanderpump is revealing that she may feel a bit odd about being left out in the dark about the news that her co-star’s mother had passed away.

“The subject of Eileen’s name and mother, of course, was raised, however there were wires that were crossed. Lisa Rinna was trying to convey that the sad passing of their parents had little to do with the convoluted scenario that had played out between us all last year at the reunion. Eileen’s mother had unfortunately died a few days prior to the reunion, unbeknownst to us,” Lisa Vanderpump explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that she didn’t really see a problem with Dorit and her husband interpreting the conversation differently.

“I see PK and Dorit interpreting the conversation differently. They construed that Eileen’s mother passed previously, prior to the whole situation many months before and maybe that had changed her demeanor through last summer, and if we were friends, she should have conveyed that to me. I see their point, them believing that for Eileen to be immersed in her grief might have been responsible for the negative interactions between us…,” Lisa Vanderpump adds in her Bravo blog, sharing that if Davidson had been honest about her mother’s passing, they wouldn’t be so confused – and talking about it.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump’s comments about Eileen’s mother’s passing? Do you think she has a point about being confused because of the lack of information, or do you think it was inappropriate for them to be talking about Eileen’s mother behind her back?

