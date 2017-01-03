Kim Kardashian Is Actually Back: Family Post On Instagram But Drops ‘West’ From Twitter Handle

After months of silence on social media from Kim Kardashian-West, the reality star is finally back. Kim posted a sweet home video on her app on Monday and today, she returned to Instagram with a family photo and dropped the ‘West’ on her Twitter handle.

Rumors have been circling for weeks that Kim Kardashian was back on social media. Although she did create a new social media account for her Kimoji merchandise, the reality star did not share any personal photographs on her own Instagram since the traumatic armed robbery in Paris on October 3.

First post and my fav emoji. ???????? #kimoji #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimkardash #kimk A photo posted by OFFICIAL KIMOJI (@officialkimoji) on Dec 21, 2015 at 10:23am PST

Kim Kardashian is actually back on Instagram. She posted a family photograph on her personal account on Tuesday afternoon with a simple caption: “family.”

The Instagram photograph is the first of Kim Kardashian’s in exactly three months.

The Instagram family snap had more than 1.5 million likes within an hour of being posted.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Kim also posted the photograph to her Twitter account with the same caption.

However, oddly, Kim removed the ‘West’ from her Twitter handle. Although her profile reads “Kim Kardashian West” her Twitter handle is now just “@kimkardashian.”

Fans of the reality star are thrilled to see that Kim is back on social media.

“@swagmastamaddie: yesss she’s back” “@liana_zel: Omg beautiful your back ♥”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had previously shared so much of her life with her fans before the robbery.

After the traumatic event, Kim went completely silent.

Her husband Kanye West also suffered a mental breakdown in November, so the Kardashian-West family have not had the easiest of months.

But it looks like they are back and ready to get back to normal… well, their idea of normal.

It has been 13 weeks since Kim Kardashian’s last Instagram post.

Details A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 2, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

On Monday, Kim Kardashian shared a sweet, VHS-style home video recording with her fans on her Kim Kardashian app, according to Time.

The raw home footage showed Saint taking his first steps, Kim meeting Kanye backstage at a concert, and big sister North cleaning up after her baby brother Saint spit up.

Kim looked surprisingly down-to-earth in the video clips, with minimal makeup and sweatpants as she stirred a pot on the stove. The reality star still wore heels, of course.

The family video was set to Jeremih’s “Paradise.”

The Kardashian-West family’s takeaway message was basically that this family has love and loves each other, despite the many controversies and divorce rumors that may be circling around.

Kim Kardashian has been sporting a simpler, more understated look ever since she was accused of being too showy and bragging about her lavish jewels and clothing.

???????????? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Ever since being robbed of over $10 million worth of jewelry in Paris, including her multi-million dollar engagement ring, Kim has been wearing a simple, white gold wedding band around her ring finger.

Does the family footage on Kim’s app and the photograph she shared on Instagram and Twitter hint towards a social media comeback for Kim Kardashian in 2017?

