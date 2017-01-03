Clinton News: Hillary, Bill Reveal Their Inauguration Plans — Who Else Might Attend Donald Trump’s Presidential Ceremony?

News broke today that Hillary Clinton will, in fact, attend Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration in Washington, D.C.

It had widely been speculated that Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in a tough U.S. presidential election in November, might stay away from the festivities due to bad blood over how the new president-elect seemingly won the presidential race.

Hillary Clinton, who initially called for unity around Trump on the morning after polls closed, would later play an intricate role in accusations of Russian election tampering and vote recounts in the days surrounding the November 8 election.

For Clinton, news that she had run away with the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes — according to data collected by the Cook Political Report — was seemingly too much to swallow. Now, Hillary Clinton appears poised to fully accept the result.

Hillary Clinton confirmed her attendance at Trump’s “transfer of power” ceremony alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton. The news broke today after “aides to both [Hillary and Bill Clinton]” spoke with CNN.

Of course, the news that Bill Clinton will attend the gala is not entirely surprising. Tradition does dictate that living presidents appear at the inauguration, if possible, out of respect for the transferring of power.

The 2016 Clinton-Trump election, however, has been far from traditional.

“The divisions laid bare by this election run deep,” said Hillary Clinton, in reference to the polarizing election result, according to Us Magazine. “But please listen to me when I say this: America is worth it. Our children are worth it. Believe in our country, fight for our values and never, ever give up.”

As news spread of more and more high-profile celebrities saying they would not attend or watch the president-elect’s inauguration out of anger, the obvious question mark continued to be Hillary Clinton, who had immediately called for unity in the aftermath of her defeat.

As Hillary Clinton is not actually a former U.S. president, however, many wondered what Clinton would ultimately choose to do on January 20.

“I understand anger, and some people may have been angry when I was President. But anger shouldn’t drive policy,” said George W. Bush in the aftermath of the election, also per CNN. “What needs to drive policy is what’s best for the people who are angry.”

It is believed that Bush, as well as his father George H.W., chose to cross party lines and vote for Clinton after Trump defeated the former’s brother Jeb during a particularly tough, dirty Republican primary.

Like Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton, news that George W. Bush confirmed that he will be attending the inauguration — in spite of his harsh past words for Trump — also recently broke. Clinton and Bush Jr. will be joined on stage by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, while Bush’s own father will be unable to attend due to health issues.

The Clinton news, however, seems to be what rules the day and is perhaps leaving some of Hillary Clinton’s supporters questioning what they will do come Trump’s inauguration day.

In particular, Donald Trump fired back at the long list of celebrities — most of whom were previously supportive of Clinton — who promised to disavow the incoming leader and deny that they would play any part in his Washington, D.C., celebration.

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting [tickets] to the inauguration,” said Donald in a tweet that seemed designed to poke fun at celebrities such as Elton John, Celine Dion, KISS, and Katy Perry for publicly steering clear of his presidential installment, according to the Atlantic. “Look what they did for Hillary [Clinton.] NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE.”

A complete list of the performers who will attend the U.S. presidential inauguration has been posted online by Heavy.

Hillary Clinton, however, might just be the most anticipated attendee.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]