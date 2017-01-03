Kenya Moore Trespassers: ‘RHOA’ Star Gets Support After Pulling A Gun At Her Home

Kenya Moore has been keeping a low profile over the Christmas break as she spent some time with her family members and friends. Moore posted a couple of pictures on social media, but some people were freaked out when Moore posted a picture of her running after three people with a gun. Kenya had spotted three trespassers walking up her driveway and one of them was wearing gloves. Maybe Kenya freaked out, because she grabbed a gun and she was ready to protect herself and her home when she confronted them in her driveway.

According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she will give a reward to anyone who can help her identify the people who trespassed her property to possibly steal something from her. On her Instagram post, Kenya revealed that she wants to prosecute the people who walked onto her property because they did break the law in jumping a fence to get there.

“I have a right to feel safe in my home and to protect myself. I don’t care if I’m on TV. What if 3 strangers banged on your front door…2 of them being grown men wearing dark clothing knowing they could only get to you by jumping fences or trespassing onto other properties and mine? There are home invasions, robberies, rapist…What if your children or loved ones were threatened this way?” Kenya Moore revealed on Instagram while sharing a picture of herself confronting her trespassers with her gun, adding, “Anyone who is bold enough to commit a crime, endanger themselves and others needs to be punished. Please help me identify these people. $1000 reward email.”

It sounds like Moore didn’t confront her trespassers and didn’t exchange words with them. If she did, she may have asked them who they were and gotten their information so she could prosecute them. One of her Instagram followers did appear to know one of the people, so Moore may continue this lead to see if she could possibly get a name. And it sounds like she has plenty of support when it comes to pursuing these leads.

“I agree with u Kenya u have every right to protect yourself! That would have terrified me someone trespassing at my home,” one person wrote in support of Kenya Moore after learning that she had pulled a gun on a group of trespassers.

In fact, the majority of people on Kenya’s Instagram account couldn’t agree more. They all thought that she had every right to pull a gun and run after the people who had trespassed her property. As she explained in her Instagram post, the people who were trespassing were wearing gloves and it sounds like she was scared for her safety. While some haters may have claimed that she was overreacting, it sounds like Moore is getting all of the support she needs. And many people believe she had every right to pull a gun and confront the trespassers.

“You did right but a big dog is a good idea also. Police don’t always come right away so you have to protect yourself,” another person wrote to Kenya, while a third person added, “I have my 9mm at the ready. People are crazy anymore and there is no reason for anyone to be knocking on my door either since I don’t know anyone here.”

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s decision to confront her trespassers with a gun? Do you think she was overreacting or do you think she has every right to pursue prosecution when she learns the names of the people who walked on to her property?

