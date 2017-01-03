Stassi Schroeder Points Out Hilarious Truth About ‘The Bachelor’

Stassi Schroeder may be dealing with some backlash from Vanderpump Rules as she’s come across as the mean girl on this season of the show. But since Stassi hosts a podcast where she talks about various reality stars, it makes sense that Schroeder keeps up with The Bachelor, which started airing last night. And many people are tuning in to see if Nick Viall will find love on the show, as he has failed so many times before.

While Schroeder was watching The Bachelor, she commented on a tweet that brought up an interesting point: the women on the show were crying when they were sent home, because they wouldn’t become rich and famous from being on the show. And Stassi Schroeder, who has her own blog, may know what it takes to create a successful blog.

According to a new tweet, Stassi Schroeder is now laughing at the fact that the women on The Bachelor are sad because Nick sent them home on the first day. But while they aren’t upset about losing their chance at love, they might be upset about losing their chance at becoming full-time fashion and lifestyle bloggers once the show is over. And there is some truth to this, as many of the winners from the show have quit their jobs and started blogging on a full-time basis.

“All the girls who are going home are only crying because they won’t be able to quit their jobs and sell tea on Instagram #TheBachelor,” one person wrote on Twitter, to which Stassi Schroeder replied, “I. Am. Dead.”

And this was one of the more normal limo arrivals #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/8n0CZBKqfJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2017

Of course, Stassi may not be in the loop about how former Bachelor contestants make their money, as she is on Vanderpump Rules and has no connection to the Bachelor franchise. But Schroeder wasn’t the only one who brought up this point on Twitter as the new season with Nick Viall aired last night. Tanner Tolbert, a former Bachelorette contestant who found love with Jade Roper on Bachelor in Paradise, made a similar comment, even though Jade does something similar and he is often playing around with Instagram ads. He’s essentially mocking what he is doing online. Stassi Schroeder didn’t comment on Tanner’s tweet, but they are essentially the same.

“Super excited to watch the ‘fashion bloggers’ of tomorrow get out of the limo tonight… #TheBachelor,” Tanner Tolbert also tweeted on the social network as the new season of The Bachelor started airing last night, to which one person replied to the former Bachelorette star, “C’mon, Tanner, that’s a low blow. Everyone knows these ladies won’t be fashion bloggers. They’ll be fashion/lifestyle bloggers.”

Another added, “A blow at Becca Tilley?? His wife does the same thing. And he does all kinds of product ads on Instagram.”

As Stassi Schroeder may know, many of the former Bachelor stars have disappeared from the spotlight and gone back to work. Some people are downright excited about not being famous and continue to work on their businesses or for corporations even though they were known as the villains of the seasons. But then other people, like Andi Dorfman, left their fields of work completely to focus on other ventures. She was working for the district attorney when she started filming The Bachelorette, but she never returned to her job in Atlanta. For a while, she explored the blogging venture in New York, and other stars have followed her path, including Lauren Bushnell.

BACHELOR NATION I have a burning Q is Nick wearing a Livestrong bracelet while he is crying? IS THAT WHY HE IS CRYING? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NvNeyebjBU — Annie Stamell (@stamos) January 2, 2017

But it sounds like Nick isn’t thinking about how the other women are using him to start a blogging career. As the new season started last night, he tweeted a huge thank you to everyone who was watching the show.

“Want to say…Thank you Bachelor Nation for all the love, support, and even all the criticism. wouldn’t be here without you! #TheBachelor,” Nick Viall revealed on Twitter.

What do you think of Stassi Schroeder’s tweet? Do you think she has a point?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]