‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Jan. 3, Farewell To The Dawning

The Dawning Event has ended in Destiny with the Weekly Reset of Tuesday, January 3. Strike Scoring and Commander Zavala’s new bounties still hang around while Sparrow Racing is now a private event. Another change has arrived at the Tower as well to opened up a previously closed off area to PS4 and Xbox One players.

While the Nightfall and Heroic Strikes provide a double dose of Airborne damage this week, there is a slight change to the Tower. The doors that used to open only for Iron Banner events are now open permanently. This is a welcome change for Guardians seeking to awaken one of the Ghosts.

The selection of Tyra Karn’s Artifacts is uniquely poor this week. All three items on sale have poor stat rolls. Guardians seeking coveted T12 items should go visit the Speaker in the Tower instead. He is selling the Sunbreaker’s Mark and Bladedancer’s Cloak Class Items. Both have perfect 100 percent rolls.

Nightfall — The Shadow Thief

Ocean of Storms, Moon: The Devil Splicers made Taniks Perfected. He’s back in his old Wolfship near the Moon. Board it and eliminate the threat he poses.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

The second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on plates located on the right, left, and back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Wretched Knight Hive 2 Seditious Mind Vex 3 Keksis the Betrayed Fallen

Modifiers

Catapult — Grenade recharge rate is greatly increased.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Melee Kill Bonus — Melee kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Light Show — With your Fireteam, generate Orbs of Light in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Kill Them Back — Kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Golgoroth

The challenge mode twist for Gologorth requires that all six players in the fireteam must hold his gaze at least once in the same phase. This means all six players must hold the gaze in succession without receiving the “You’ve failed to capture the gaze” message before passing it around the entire fireteam.

The rewards for Normal mode are a guaranteed 310 armor piece (excludes helmet) and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 armor piece (excludes helmet), a 330 Artifact, and an Emblem. The regular Golgoroth loot rewards are also a possibility.

Court of Oryx (Guide) – Tier 3: Kagoor

This is one of the more challenging boss fights in Court of Oryx simply because there’s a lot going on between dealing with multiple minions, including Ogres, and attempting to gain buffs.

Kagoor is immune to damage until the Servite Ogre is defeated. This Ogre has loads of health and other Ogres to help it, along with Devoured Shadows and Maleficent Eyes. Destroying the Eyes gives a buff called Ogre’s Fury that stacks up to three times and increases the damage done to Ogres.

Players will need to use the rocks and pillars to avoid the Servite Ogre’s attacks and bring it down. Once the Servite is dead, attack Kagoor quickly with heavy weapons and super abilities to destroy the Wizard.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Inferno Supremacy

Salvage

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation A Game of Rift Exercise your skills in the Control match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Merciless Get 9 rapid enemy kills to earn “Rampage” Medals in SIVA Crisis Strikes. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved”, “Silver Tier Achieved”, or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Stay Down Defeat Fallen. 5,000 500 Crushing Blows Use the Iron Battle Axe or powerful enemy weapons to decimate hostile threats. 5,000 500 Anti-Splicer Complete Patrols in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Servitors Complete Servitor encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Silimar In the Crucible, resistance to damage-over-time attacks is greatly increased. 31 (74) Discipline /

34 (77) Strength 86% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 58 (101) Strength 76% Memory of Jolder Removes sprint cooldown penalty. 61 (104) Strength 80%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Sho’oulth, Horror of Oryx. Mars or Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Citadel on Venus or The Hollows on Mars. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Grace Generate 15 Orbs of Light in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Sovereignty Defeat 50 Fallen in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Fury Get 30 Solar Kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]