Serena Williams Snapped For The First Time Wearing Engagement Ring

Serena Williams might have dropped to second in the world’s tennis rankings, but she’s always going to be number one in Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s heart.

On Monday, Jan. 2, the tennis legend flashed her engagement ring as she traveled to Auckland, New Zealand, where she will celebrate the New Year with her new fiancé.

Williams is also set to participate in the ASB Classic tournament by the WTA later this week.

The future hall of famer has been battling injuries in order to reclaim her status as the world’s number one. She’s also trying to break Steffi Graf’s 22 grand slam titles, even if she already holds the record for most grand slam victories.

According to Us Weekly, Serena Williams was dressed down for the trip as she wore a white t-shirt and denim shorts. Completing her look was a gray duster coat and a pair of black fishnet tights. Alexis Ohanian, for his part, was wearing a gray polo under a black blazer, which he paired with a pair of Jordans and blue denims.

Serena Williams debuts engagement ring from fiancé Alexis Ohanian https://t.co/lmwnyzgJdy pic.twitter.com/EEPzIhuzQb — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) January 2, 2017

Hollywood Life noted that unlike other celebrities that seemed to be playing a game of “Who’s got the biggest diamond?” the Reddit co-founder gifted his 35-year-old fiancée with a simple “platinum or white gold band.”

Serena Williams has not talked about the engagement ring, and why the couple opted for a very simple band.

The athlete even poked fun at all the hype surrounding her reported engagement. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of a wedding band with a corn tortilla on top. She wrote, “Sneak peek. It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering.”

Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering. A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

There’s no exact date when the couple started dating, and most news outlets speculated that they hooked up sometime in 2015. That time, the tennis player was rumored to be dating Drake, said E! News.

Apparently, they immediately clicked after having dinner and things progressed quickly from there.

“They’ve never seen Serena this happy before with a man,” the article claimed, quoting her friends. “It sounds cheesy, but it was love at first sight.”

I see you, @serenawilliams. My favorite redditor. Thanks for the upvote. You also made the @reddit mobile team very happy. ⬆️ Watch her other 72 questions & answers on @voguemagazine. A video posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

“They laugh non-stop and that really fuels their relationship,” the alleged source added. “They are on the same page in life and are excited to start something great with each other.”

Apparently, she even brought her then-boyfriend to one of her workouts in Oct. 24, 2015, at the Los Angeles School of Gymnastics. They were allegedly seen locking hands and were calling each other “babe,” so they might have been already dating that time.

Reports also claimed that Serena Williams might have rubbed off on Alexis Ohanian as the Reddit founder has reportedly caught the tennis bug.

The two have been very private about their relationship so it came at a surprise when Serena Williams announced their engagement prior to the New Year.

And what better way to announce the engagement than on Reddit? Serena Williams shared the good news through a poem, according to The Nation.

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own ‘charming’/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/r/isaidyes.”

Alexis Ohanian also responded to the post as he wrote, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]