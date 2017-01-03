Miracle Moment: 2-Year-Old Saves Twin Brother Under Fallen Dresser [Video]

The below video showing a 2-year-old little boy removing a fallen dresser off of his brother is gaining plenty of attention on Facebook and YouTube.



On the Facebook page of Ricky Shoff, father of the twins, Shoff posted the video on January 1 at 6:08 p.m., which has since gone viral. In the description attached to the video, Ricky describes being hesitant to post the video initially, but Shoff wrote that he made the decision to post the video in order to save more children and parents from experiencing the same thing.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”

As reported by KSL, Kayli Shoff is the mom of the twin boys seen in the video — Brock and Bowdy. The duo attempted to climb into the drawers of the dresser when it fell over onto Brock. Kayli noted that she normally hears everything that goes on with her boys, but in this instance, Shoff didn’t hear any crying or any noise from the dresser falling over. However, the video footage from their monitor reveals the harrowing event that occurred on Thursday morning, prior to New Year’s Day: Brock was trapped under the fallen dresser.

Shoff noted that the parents checked the video monitor to determine if their boys were still sleeping, but that’s when they saw the dresser was down on the floor. The twin boys were fine and playing at that point, so they did not realize the dresser had fallen on Brock until they were the first to see the now viral video footage above. It was a scary scene that the Shoff Family decided to share with the world.

“We woke up and looked at the camera to see if they were still sleeping and saw it was down, but they were playing around, so we didn’t know if it had landed on them. Everybody needs to bolt your dressers to the wall. We just didn’t think about it. We just want to spread awareness to this one accident that happened and hope it doesn’t happen to any other families. “Bowdy just came around and [assessed] the situation thinking, ‘I needed to help my twin brother. What do I do here?’ He tried to lift it at first, then he pushed with all of his might and pushed (the dresser) off his brother. I really believe in a twin bond. You always hear that and I believe these two have it.”

The video displayed how calm Bowdy appeared as he evaluated how to move the dress off of Brock. When attempts by Bowdy to lift the heavy dresser didn’t work, the two-year-old appeared to gain supernatural strength as he pushed the dresser off of his twin brother instead. Brock seemed visually relieved to have the dresser off of him, but continued to cry.

The Utah twin boys and their viral surveillance cameras footage are serving as a powerful reminder to parents to secure any furniture that might topple over to their walls to prevent fatalities or injuries. As reported by the Daily Mail, both boys are okay and neither suffered any harm — in fact, the twin boys were playing by the time their mom made it into their room. Falling furniture is known as a danger to children. Ikea paid $50 million on December 21 to parents of three young children in separate incidents who died after their Malm line of dressers fell on them.

