Bella Thorne Kisses Kyra Santoro, Ignites Dating Rumors Once Again

Bella Thorne has spent most of 2016 making fans talk about her dating life. The actress and singer has admitted in various interviews that she likes to be personal and upfront about her fans, especially when it comes to who she’s dating. But, Bella has been confusing fans when it comes to who she’s dating these days.

Let’s take a short trip back to the summer of 2016 when Bella Thorne, 19, and Gregg Sulkin, 25, called it quits after one year of dating. The two actors cited their hectic schedules as the reason behind their split. A few weeks later, Thorne came out to a fan as bisexual on Twitter after she was spotted kissing her friend Bella Pendergast on the lips on Snapchat.

Fans assumed that the two Bella’s were dating, but sources claim that Bella Thorne just loves to make out with her girlfriend sometimes. Then, in September, she was seen kissing Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey in public. The two went on to have a whirlwind romance that only lasted a few months and then ended sometime in early December. Thorne then rebounded with singer Charlie Puth, who she was also seen kissing on a beach in Miami.

The confused singer took to social media to express his frustration after Bella posted a throwback photo of her and Tyler together and a newly published interview with Paper Magazine, in which she talked about their relationship. Now, it looks like Bella is back to kissing ladies in the New Year. Bella was seen locking lips with a female friend at midnight on New Year’s 2017 and she has already revealed who the mystery lady was.

The former Disney star kissed Kyra Santoro while celebrating the holiday with her friends on Saturday night (Dec. 31). She tweeted about how she made out with a “good kisser” and later revealed the woman on Instagram.

“Moments before it was #2017!!!” she captioned a photo of the two getting ready to kiss. Bella then followed up with another pic, writing, “And after. Everyone needs a friendly newyears kiss. [SIC].”

It looks like these two ladies are just good friends. Tyra is known for her modeling career and for dating Twilight star Taylor Lautner, reports JustJared.com.

Can you spot a pink haired bunny hiding?:) #mybunny #familyfirst A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:45am PST

Thorne has reflected on the year 2016 and her personal life. She admits that it was an “emotional train-wreck” year.

“Wow this year was the happiest and saddest of times for me❤️ an emotional-train wreck-clusterf*** #merrychristmas,” she tweeted, reports JustJared.com.

“I can feel happiness/merry jollyness spreading throughout my cold bones,” she sarcastically added.

In her interview with Paper Magazine, Thorne revealed what the reaction to her being bisexual was like. She has received more support from her fans than from industry executives, who think her lifestyle is too wild for movies.

“I’ve gotten a lot of positivity from fans. Everybody was really happy, in my personal life. Everybody was really proud of me. It felt good, but it was also something that I was never really hiding. So I guess in a way to me, it wasn’t that big of a deal, because it was always something that I kind of knew and I felt like everybody else kind of knew too, because people were always commenting on my photos. So I never denied it.”

She also explained why she keeps it real on social media and her approach to sharing her life with her fans, even if it confuses them.

“Social media is hard. It really is a job in a sense that I watch my a**, but not too closely, because I want to remain realistic. I’m myself. I’m very blunt. I’m a very honest person; I really don’t lie. So if you ask me a question or if my best friend asks me a question, you’re going to get the same answer. So I always try and be careful because people need to see a real face.”

Now, Bella Thorne is focused on having people talk about her acting and singing career rather than her personal life in 2017. She is working on new music and has several acting projects lined up.

